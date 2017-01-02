Steelers News: Landry Jones, DeAngelo Williams, Mike Mitchell

The Steelers are winners of seven in a row and are ready to take their winning streak into the playoffs.

While the team gets ready to host the Dolphins for a revenge game we’ll be looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Monday, Jan. 2nd.

That’s it, that’s everything

Landry Jones, ladies and gentlemen. You give the keys to the Pittsburgh offense over to Landry Jones, minus the biggest offensive weapons, and you get an overtime game against the Browns apparently.

For all his faults Jones did lead the game-winning drive in overtime, earning him Digest Player of the Week honors.

Who knows whether or not the performance on that winning drive where Jones was 6-of-8 for 76 yards, including the 26 yarder to Cobi Hamilton for the win was enough to earn a spot with the team going forward or not.

The team will just have to determine what amount of money watching a meaningless Week 17 game against the Browns go into overtime is worth in terms of a contract extension for Jones if they want to keep him here. Should be easy enough to figure out.

Welcome back, man

It was good to see DeAngelo Williams back on the field after the time he missed for a knee injury. He carried the ball 23 times for 67 yards and scored once on the ground and another from a short pass by Jones.

DeAngelo Williams makes a man miss and finds the end zone. https://t.co/EdmXNTgHbl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 1, 2017

.@DeAngeloRB ties things up with his 2nd TD of the day. https://t.co/zpWXp2srdp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 1, 2017

DeAngelo Williams didn't play much after the first three weeks but still finished with six TDs. Only Brown (12), Bell (nine) had more. pic.twitter.com/LQhxV1pg6h — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) January 2, 2017

He scored his 70th touchdown of his career and avoided a safety what seemed like a hundred times when the team was backed up into their own end zone.

Oh my goodness gracious

Pittsburgh safety Mike Mitchell very emphatically but very politely urged the referees to rethink their call on a facemask on him during the 27-24 win over Cleveland.

Mike Mitchell requests you reconsider, with all due respect. pic.twitter.com/AWk66HUDeH — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 1, 2017

When you check your account and see how much your tab and Uber were last night https://t.co/ChUnqrTXto — Mikey (@fsmikey) January 1, 2017

By doing so he became the first Vine of 2017. Congratulations, Mike.

