Steelers News: Ladarius Green, Le’Veon Bell, James Harrison

The Steelers are one win away from Super Bowl LI after toughing it out against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the team prepares to travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship we’ll be looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Saturday, Jan. 21st.

Back to practice

The Steelers could get a valuable weapon back on the offense this Sunday if things keep going the right way with Ladarius Green. He practiced Wednesday and Friday but still remains in the concussion protocol.

Green has missed the last four weeks after taking a hit in the Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals but things are looking up for him after practicing on a limited basis two out of the three days this week. Another positive sign was that he was made available to the media after practice on Friday.

From suspension to the AFC Championship

Who would have thought that after hearing the news that Le’Veon Bell had been suspended again by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy following missing drug tests that he’d end up being in the position he’s in right now?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has an excellent piece not necessarily about Bell’s redemption but more about Bell’s realization that with great power comes great responsibility.

“The Steelers know I’m not a bonehead. I just had some things I had to improve on. I understand now that I’m representing my family, my team and the people around me. Things are magnified now. I maybe didn’t realize all the way at first.” – Le’Veon Bell

Lemme at him

Don’t let the injury report that says James Harrison is dealing with a shoulder injury fool you. He’s ready for this game. PFT’s Michael David Smith talks about how the key to beating the Patriots is getting after Tom Brady. It’s not as easy a task as it sounds but when asked if Brady can be rattled Harrison explained how.

“I believe anybody can be rattled if you get hit enough. You can put pressure on any quarterback, to make him uncomfortable – if a quarterback is sitting back there without pressure he’s going to do a good job of spreading the ball around and getting it to his receivers.” – James Harrison

Hear that Brady? Deebo is coming for you.

This article originally appeared on