Steelers News: Joey Porter, Terry Bradshaw, Bud Dupree

The Steelers were dominant in a win over the Miami Dolphins to kick off their quest for a seventh Super Bowl win.

Coach Peezy

The Allegheny County District Attorneys office says that they’re reducing the charges for Pittsburgh assistant coach Joey Porter. He was arrested on Sunday night following the 30-12 win over the Miami Dolphins on charges ranging from assault to trespassing.

On Thursday the DA office released a statement stating that based on surveillance video they are withdrawing all but the charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Porter was placed on leave by the team on Monday but Mike Tomlin hadn’t ruled out the possibility of him joining the team in Kansas City this weekend.

Looks like coach Peezy might be headed with the team after all.

He’s not a Pittsburgh guy

For a lot of the men who wore the Black & Gold they’re proud to say that once you’re a Steeler you’re always a Steeler. Those are the guys who just get it. Some of them don’t. Terry Bradshaw is one of those guys who don’t get it.

He’s shown his true colors and feelings about the city of Pittsburgh time and time again and when he called Mike Tomlin a ‘cheerleader’ it was just another example. The PPG has his latest comments on the topic where he walked back the ‘cheerleader’ sentiment but said he has no attachments to the Steelers.

“I deliberately stay away from Pittsburgh other than the Mike Tomlin comment. I’m never gonna say anything bad about Pittsburgh, that’s not being fair as an analyst, I know that. They’re off-limits other than my little problem. And I made it clear the Saints are my team, there’s my love interest, and everybody else is fair game if they screw up. … I pull more for people [other than teams]. If Pittsburgh loses, I still sleep good.” – Terry Bradshaw

My grandma was right about him all along.

This fine’s for you, Bud

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the NFL fined Pittsburgh linebacker Bud Dupree $18,231 for his hit on Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore in last week’s 30-12 Wild Card victory. Dupree was flagged for roughing the passer on the play in the second quarter of the game.

Moore was out for only one play and he and the Dolphins insist he did not suffer a concussion and was hit in the jaw rather than helmet to helmet. Makes sense if Moore and Miami are going to take that stance that Dupree go ahead and appeal the fine.

Dupree is working on five sacks in seven games after missing the first ten with a groin injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday with a shin injury. Pittsburgh has been undefeated since his return. We’re gonna need him to play this Sunday to keep this pass rush alive and get after Alex Smith.

