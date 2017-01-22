Steelers News: Hines Ward, Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin

The Steelers will take on the Patriots and are looking to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LI.

Before the team even takes the field for warmups we’ll be checking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Sunday, Jan 22nd.

Oh captain my captain

Former Steelers receiver Hines Ward was in town for an AFC Championship Pep Rally but on Sunday he’ll be in Foxboro to serve as honorary captain for the team. Teresa Varley reminds us that Ward has played in five AFC Championship Games, and was in three winning ones for Pittsburgh.

I wonder what it would take for Ward to suit up and get out on the field to deliver some Vintage-Hines Ward hits on the Patriots defenders? I bet he’s still got it.

Everyone is a No. 2 receiver

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explains that in Ben Roethlisberger’s offense the spot of the second receiver opposite of Antonio Brown can vary from week to week and even from drive to drive. That’s’ why guys like Eli Rogers and Cobi Hamilton spent so much time doing extra reps to they’re ready when called upon.

There’s definitely enough football to spread around and if Pittsburgh really is going to be able to take down the Patriots they’re going to need production out of everyone. I’d even go in there if they needed me today. Let’s do this.

He’s due

So if you look at Tom Brady’s stats against Pittsburgh since Mike Tomlin was hired in 2007 you might need an increase to your anti-anxiety medication prior to kickoff. Ever-helpful Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk rattled off the numbers and its kind of gross.

Brady has 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the six games he’s played against Pittsburgh in the last ten years. His passer rating is 127.5 and his completion percentage is 71.2. He’s also averaging just fewer than 314.8 passing yards.

He’s due for a loss.

