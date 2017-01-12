Steelers News: Demarcus Ayers, Ben Roethlisberger, Ladarius Green

The Steelers were dominant in a win over the Miami Dolphins to kick off their quest for a seventh Super Bowl win.

While the team gets ready to head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs we’ll be busy looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Thursday, Jan. 12th.

Getting the job done

A wide receiver on Pittsburgh’s roster not named Antonio Brown has to set himself apart somehow. You have to be willing to play a role and step up whenever called upon. Teresa Varley talked to rookie receiver Demarcus Ayers about his emerging role in the Steeler offense.

Ayers talked about how offensive coordinator Todd Haley refers to him as a ‘pit-bull’ and how important being able to block as well as catch, or, at times instead of catch is to making a name for yourself here. Ayers calls upon former Steeler receiver Hines Ward as inspiration in that aspect.

“I watched Hines a lot growing up, all the plays he made here. Similar guys, more weight than I had, but fiery, willing to get the job done at all costs. Guys like that changed the game for smaller receivers and showed guys around the league, and guys that are 5-9, 5-11, can dig down and show some toughness and heart.” – Demarcus Ayers

No limp but no practice

Steeler Nation is watching Ben Roethlisberger’s ankle like a hawk but there’s been no sign of a walking boot or even a limp since Sunday’s 30-12 win over the Miami Dolphins. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says that Roethlisberger said he was good.

Roethlisberger didn’t practice on Wednesday but is expected to be a full practice participant on Thursday and Friday. The team went indoors at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday and Roethlisberger typically has Wednesday’s off later in the year.

Tomlin calls those days off for veterans with ‘contusions of the birth certificate’; meaning that they’re old and not injured.

Different week, different tune

The positivity that surrounded the chances that tight end Ladarius Green would come back from the concussion protocol last week to face the Dolphins diminished as the week wore on. They don’t look that good at the beginning of this practice week.

According to PFT’s Ladarius Green remained out of practice on Wednesday and is still in the concussion protocol. That’s not looking good for his availability against the Chiefs on Sunday but it’s not a complete loss just yet. So you’re saying there’s a chance? There’s always a chance.

