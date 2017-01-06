Steelers News: Bill Cowher, Le’Veon Bell, Keith Butler

The Steelers are winners of seven straight but now that the playoffs are here everyone resets back to zero.

While the team gets ready to host the Dolphins for a revenge game we’ll be looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Friday, Jan. 6th.

Cowher Power

Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher sat down, coach-to-coach with current head coach Mike Tomlin for a piece for CBS that will run prior to Sunday’s Wild Card Game against the Dolphins.

Teresa Varley got a chance to catch up with Cowher to get his feelings about cheerleaders. Cowher was disappointed in Terry Bradshaw’s description of Tomlin as a ‘cheerleader’ just like the rest of us.

“It’s unfortunate because it comes from a guy like Terry who is so much a part of the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers. With all due respect to Terry, there is a lot more that gets involved with coaching than playing. I know Terry understands that. I think it’s more unfortunate and a little disappointing. But Mike and I have been called a lot worse than that. If the worse thing I was called is a cheerleader, man. I have been called a lot worse than that in my 15 years here and I am sure Mike has been called a lot worse in his 10 years here.” – Bill Cowher

That was a good month

Le’Veon Bell will be playing in his first playoff game of his career in January but December was his best month so far. He was voted by his teammates as the team MVP and now was selected as the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

December was a good month for Le'Veon Bell. ???? | https://t.co/GG5XYKnt5P pic.twitter.com/flQkjNs6zO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 5, 2017

Guess who was the last Steeler running back to win the Offensive Player of the Month award? Jerome Bettis last won the award in 2001.

Bettis on Bell: "I love his entire game. He is so patient, the way he hits the hole, his vision, and he is setting up his o-line." pic.twitter.com/CUtAssA7Mt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 5, 2017

I don’t want to talk about it

When you ask defensive coordinator Keith Butler about what might have gone wrong in the Week 6 loss to the Dolphins that featured a 204-yard rushing day for Jay Ajayi you might not get an answer. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Butler doesn’t even want to talk about it.

Granted, the team was missing several defensive starters, one of whom is still going to be absent from this meeting because Cameron Heyward wasn’t in that game and won’t be in this one either but Bud Dupree and Ryan Shazier both will be in this game.

This article originally appeared on