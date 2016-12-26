Steelers News: Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin, Le’Veon Bell

The Steelers are your AFC North Champions and hold the No. 3 spot in the playoffs with their big Christmas Day win over the Ravens.

While the team gets ready for the regular season finale against the Browns we’ll be busy looking for mentions of Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Monday, Dec. 26th.

That’s how it is done

While he didn’t have an ideal start to the game with two interceptions Ben Roethlisberger’s performance in the fourth quarter of the 31-27 win over the Ravens is why he’s our franchise quarterback. The performance earned him Digest Player of the Week honors by Bob Labriola.

Roethlisberger went 24-of-33 for 279 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Those last two drives were vintage Ben Roethlisberger. He combines surgical precision with reckless abandon and it just works. Makes you want to crap your pants to watch but it’s totally worth it.

Not too shabby for a cheerleader

Mike Tomlin may be a mere cheerleader to the likes of Terry Bradshaw but he has also led Pittsburgh to a fifth AFC North division title in his 10 years as head coach. He’s also leading the Steelers to a six-game win streak, his longest winning streak as head coach.

If how the team played against Baltimore isn’t enough of an indication on how his own players feel about him here is a collection of things they said about him.

Lawrence Timmons calls Mike Tomlin, "the best ever." "I stand by him and endorse him, I feel like he’s the premier NFL coach." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 26, 2016

Asked Ben Roethlisberger abt one of his predecessors' calling Mike Tomlin a mere cheerleader: "What did Kansas say? 'Dust in the wind.'" — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 26, 2016

Not bad for a cheerleader. ???? — Vincenzo Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) December 26, 2016

Sure was good to beat those Ravens

A win to clinch a playoff berth is nice. A win to clinch the division title is better. A win that accomplishes both is super. But, combine all of those and make it on a holiday against the Ravens and you have something spectacular.

After the game Le’Veon Bell told ESPN how great it was to get this win over Baltimore after they had won four straight over Pittsburgh lately. Even though they weren’t in a win-or-go-home situation they treated it as such and as a result they sent the Ravens home for the winter.

