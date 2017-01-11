Steelers News: Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, Mike Tomlin

The Steelers were dominant in a win over the Miami Dolphins to kick off their quest for a seventh Super Bowl win.

While the team gets ready to head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs we’ll be busy looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Wednesday, Jan. 11th.

Company man

The #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday was pretty anticipated considering it would be the first time fans would get to hear from the quarterback after his post-game presser wearing a walking boot.

Roethlisberger said he was doing well, not 100%, but he’s getting around without the boot and he’s definitely going to play on Sunday. He also addressed the controversy of his appearance late in a game where the team was up by multiple scores.

Roethlisberger claimed that he’s not able to take himself out of a game and that it’s up to coach Tomlin to sit him down or not.

“That’s not my call, I’ll never go to coach and say, ‘Hey, take me out.’ I stay in the game and fight with my guys. He’s the boss, he tells me to come out and sometimes I may fight him on it and say I want to stay in the game, but sometimes I’ll just listen to him and come on out of the game. So really it’s his call, not much I can do about that.” – Ben Roethlisberger

For real? In his 13th season he’s trying to convince everyone he’s just an employee and isn’t empowered at all to make is own calls? Ok, bro. Whatever works.

Doing things you’ve never seen before

Le’Veon Bell is doing things on the football field that we just haven’t seen before. His patience, his effort, his physique. The whole combination is just in its own category. He’s got the will out there like he’s as big as Jerome Bettis and is going to power his way through anyone and anything.

#Juice #OnAMission A photo posted by LeVeon Bell (@steelerrb26) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

He’s not as big as Bettis, though. He also knows that what he does hasn’t been done before. He compares himself to Steph Curry in the NBA. I bet he wouldn’t blow a 3-1 lead though.

If we’re not counting the serial murderer…

Colin Cowherd barely deserves a mention along with the likes of head coach Mike Tomlin but he went in on Tomlin last week saying that he gets waves of support whenever there is any criticism of him and none of it is deserved. Ok dude, whatever. Super scorching hot take there.

On Tuesday he apparently fired up his old hot-take machine and came up with one that calls the arrest of Joey Porter the fault of Mike Tomlin for not being “buttoned up” enough as a coach as say Bill Belichick is.

Colin Cowherd took a shot at Mike Tomlin, saying Belichick has never had an assistant coach arrested. No, but he drafted a serial killer. — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) January 9, 2017

I will fully spare you the audio and any link to Cowherd’s actual comments. No one wants to hear them anyway.

Let’s just forget that Belichick totally drafted a serial killer but yeah, it’s Tomlin’s fault that Peezy got drunk on the South Side on Sunday night.

