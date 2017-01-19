Steelers News: Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, Ladarius Green

The Steelers are one win away from Super Bowl LI after toughing it out against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the team prepares to travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship we’ll be looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Thursday, Jan. 18th.

Clap back with the trophies

On Monday Patriots wide receiver and Tinder enthusiast Julian Edelman gave his thoughts on how Antonio Brown’s live Facebook broadcast reflects on the Steeler organization.

Edelman said Brown’s decision to broadcast live from the locker room immediately following the win over the Chiefs was “just how that team is run.”

ESPN’s Katherine Terrell has Ben Roethlisberger’s clap back on those comments.

“I don’t think I need to speak much; we’ve got the trophies out there; we’ve got the owners that I think are the best in the business. They’re family to us, and I’m sure if he talked to his owner, they would say the same thing about the Rooneys. Anybody in here or in the football world or the regular world that knows the Rooneys know what they are and what they stand for. It’s a blessing to call them family.” – Ben Roethlisberger

Never change

Le’Veon Bell spoke to the media prior to Wednesday’s practice and he talked about the leadership from guys like Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison. He said that they lead by the example of setting the same tone from Day 1 to today.

You know Harrison has been the same. He’s been wearing the same friggin sweat suit in the weight room since he got back to Pittsburgh a few years ago. I wonder how many times he has to wash it.

Baby steps

It’s a small step but the Steeler practice participation report shows that tight end Ladarius Green was a limited participant on Wednesday. On Tuesday Mike Tomlin reported that Green was still in the NFL’s concussion protocol, which is rather alarming but a day of practice is certainly a good sign.

He would have to continue to practice with no lingering symptoms to be able to be cleared to play on Sunday in the AFC Championship. If he’s there, the offensive playbook just opened wide up.

