Steelers News: Ben Roethlisberger, Julian Edelman, Antonio Brown

The Steelers are one win away from Super Bowl LI after toughing it out against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the team prepares to travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots the AFC Championship we’ll be looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Wednesday, Jan. 18th.

The sacred place

Ben Roethlisberger was most certainly going to have to address the Antonio Brown live Facebook video during his #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show on The Cook and Poni Show for 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday.

Roethlisberger offered the perspective of why it is a problem to broadcast live from the locker room in the first place.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that we’ve got to deal with right now. That’s a sacred place where things are said and hugs and tears, and its kind of a special place. So a little disappointed with AB for that. Coach talks and then I talk, and you just don’t want everyone to know what’s going on in there with the family. And also, I wish AB would have been listening to Coach and myself instead of being on the other side of the locker room filming.” – Ben Roethlisberger

Never go against the family.

A—holes indeed

So the issue of the locker room video was never going to be something of “bulletin board material” as they say for the Patriots because they don’t really need that stuff. Their coach pretends to not know the actual words for social media sites.

Still there’s always that guy that’s gonna speak up and say something ignorant and looks like receiver Julian Edelman is that guy. You know Edelman, the guy who had a Tinder hook-up Snap Chatted him in bed. That guy.

He spoke to WEEI Sports Radio on Monday and shared his thoughts on the incident.

“That’s how that team is run. I personally don’t think that would be something that would happen in our locker room, but hey whatever. Some people like red and some people like blue. Some people like tulips and some people like roses, whatever. …I wouldn’t do that so I personally – I wouldn’t do that. Let’s just say that and I’d be more worried about just trying to celebrate with my teammates and keeping it internal.” – Julian Edelman

Ok guy, thanks for the lecture.

Magical third down

Pittsburgh was stopped a bunch of times on third downs on Sunday night against the Chiefs. That makes the third down play call and execution by Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown even more impressive. Mike Prisuta went back on tape to see how the team did not live in their fears on that game-sealing play.

The play was executed with a shotgun snap and three-step drop by Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown worked his way behind the coverage. He got three steps down before going out of bounds, getting the first down and sealing the win and the trip to the AFC Championship for Pittsburgh.

This article originally appeared on