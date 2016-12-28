Steelers News: Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Ramon Foster

The Steelers are your AFC North Champions and hold the No. 3 spot in the playoffs with their big Christmas Day win over the Ravens.

While the ream gets ready for the regular season finale against the Browns we’ll be busy looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Wednesday, Dec. 28th.

What about the children?!

Ben Roethlisberger led a spectacular game-winning drive while overcoming some early mistakes he had made. He said on his Tuesday spot on The Cook and Poni Show on 93.7 The Fan that he did it for the kids.

“I heard a handful of kids behind me just kind of saying, ‘Let’s go Ben, you can do it, we believe in you, you’re our favorite.’ Something like that, you know and you hear a lot of the negative, that just kind of washed all the negative away. As I was standing on the sideline, I remember as I was standing there praying and doing some thinking on the sideline, I remember thinking to myself and praying, ‘I want to go do it for those kids.” – Ben Roethlisberger

I can’t believe he heard me all the way from my cousin’s house. Impressive.

He can dance if he wants to

If you’re still criticizing Antonio Brown for his dancing in the end zone, his dropping the ball after a first down or his fur coats and painted cleats then you’re probably too miserable to even enjoy a Steelers win anyway.

CBS Pittsburgh’s Colin Dunlap directs Steeler Nation to replay that push by Brown with 9 seconds left on the clock, three guys on him and even Eric Weddle’s hand in his facemask as proof that everything Brown does prepares him to make plays like that.

He trains relentlessly so that he can stretch his arm out that extra yard and keep a firm grip on the ball and send his team into the playoffs. He can dance if he wants to. He can leave your friends behind. Cause if your friends don’t dance and if they don’t dance well, they’re no friends of mine.

Give it up for the big men

For the fourth time this season the Pittsburgh offensive line was selected as Shaun O’Hara’s ‘Offensive Line of the Week’ for their performance against the Baltimore Ravens. He notes that Pro Football Focus ranks the unit No. 1 in pass blocking and No. 6 in run blocking.

They’re No. 1 in keeping Ben from getting sacked as well. That’s an official ranking. He wasn’t sacked at all against Baltimore.

#ShoutOut to The Goons!!! They made it happen this year for ya boy! #OnAMission A photo posted by LeVeon Bell (@steelerrb26) on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:43am PST

The love for the big men came immediately from Antonio Brown in the game when Ramon Foster got to spike the winning touchdown ball and it keeps coming from Le’Veon Bell on social media.

