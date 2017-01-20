Steelers News: Antonio Brown, Mike Tomlin, Bill Belichick

The Steelers are one win away from Super Bowl LI after toughing it out against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the team prepares to travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship we’ll be looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Friday, Jan. 20th.

Top Secret

There’s just something about Antonio Brown that prevents anyone from staying legitimately mad at him for very long. Could be those pearly whites in his smile that makes you just forget about whatever he did to bug you. That seems to be the consensus from his latest presser addressing his Facebook Live video debacle.

The assembled media gathered at Steeler headquarters and awaited Brown who spoke following Wednesday’s practice. Teresa Varley has his comments on the situation.

“I absolutely regret doing Facebook Live and this situation. It was a total distraction to the organization. A total distraction to my teammates. Obviously, it was disrespectful to Coach Tomlin. I have the utmost respect for Coach. I solely regret that.” – Antonio Brown

AB went on to express how we was overcome with emotion and wanted to share the moment with the fans and was not considerate of the team’s nor the league’s policy on social media usage so close to game times. He also said in response to if he would stream live again the future, ‘Top Secret.’

Something’s goin ‘round

It’s just this time of the year. We go from snow and ice to 50 degrees and no jackets within a few days and then, all of a sudden, everyone is sick. The stomach bug appears to have hit the Steeler locker room, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Tight end Ladarius Green, who returned to practice on Wednesday, was absent on Thursday with an illness. Fowler heard from wide receiver Cobi Hamilton that as many as 15 people in the Steelers facility were feeling yucky. Break out that hand sanitizer.

Mike Tomlin assured Fowler that this won’t be an excuse and the team will be fully ready to face New England. I’m sure Belichick is behind this somehow.

He doesn’t even like you

So, head coach of the New England Patriots, Darth Vader, says something grumpy and everyone still fawns over it like isn’t he adorable. I don’t get it. He still gets called a genius when he’s totally cheated. Anyway, his latest charming moment is when he decided to admit that his fans don’t really matter at all to him.

Bill Belichick had a ???? take – per usual – when asked about the importance of home crowd advantage. (via @JeffDarlington) pic.twitter.com/sTTgn9DXjc — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2017

Sorry about your luck, Boston bros, your coach can literally take you or leave you. Think about how Mike Tomlin has talked about Steeler Nation countless times on how he appreciates our presence and support and here’s this jagoff basically saying, ‘Meh, it doesn’t really matter if you have fans.’

