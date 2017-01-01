Steelers safety Mike Mitchell pleaded with referees and you could hear every word

Just moments after we heard what a collision with the sound guy sounds like, the Browns and Steelers provided yet another weird gem.

Steelers safety Mike Mitchell was called for a facemask, and he didn’t like it too much. He yelled and complained to the referees, and the entire thing was caught by the broadcast because the referees had their microphones on.

Did he have a point? You be the judge:

If the NFL wants to fix their ratings issues, they should mic up every player.

– Kenny Ducey

