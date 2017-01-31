Steelers Le’Veon Bell vs. Skip Bayless aka Shrimp Bayless

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is not a fan of professional Hot-Taker Skip Bayless and he let his feelings be known in his latest rap.

Bell has been a topic of Bayless’ rants for quite a while now and he decided to respond, musically. You can listen to Le’Veon Bell‘s diss-track right here.

Naturally, Bayless responded by saying that he liked the song but stands by his claim that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is a superior back. He went on to challenge Bell to create a track in which he states his case as the better running back than Elliott.

There’s no doubt that Bayless is eating up this attention. This bottom-feeding TV “analyst” feeds off of the attention he gets from making outrageous claims about sports teams and/or players. There’s often little-to-know merit or logic behind his claims because sports opinions are subjective.

Whether Le’Veon Bell is a better running back than Ezekiel Elliott is really up for debate. And I don’t mean in the scream at each other and make extreme statements without having to back them up kind of debate that Bayless is known for.

It’s truly subjective. If you’re going by the numbers then you can say that Elliott ran for more yards this season than Bell. But numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Numbers don’t tell that Bell was out for the first three games of the season and still out-gained Elliott in yards from scrimmage. Numbers don’t tell what impact each has on their offense in terms of how the opposing defenses have to prepare for them. And numbers don’t tell how Elliott has a friggin mountain of men in his offensive line.

You can’t use that to definitively say whether one is superior to the other. And it doesn’t really matter, anyway. The best part is, especially for fans, that we can keep smack talking each other and we get to watch both of these guys top their own records each season.

Bell doesn’t have to convince Bayless or anyone else for that matter that he’s a better running back than Elliott. Bell is on the verge of proving himself to be an NFL MVP-caliber player. Bayless is getting regularly beat in ratings by repeat episodes of Judge Judy.

Hopefully Bell doesn’t further this debate because he doesn’t need to. If Bayless never thinks Bell is the better running back what does it even matter?

