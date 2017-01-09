Steelers LBs coach Joey Porter arrested after reported altercation with police

The Pittsburgh Steelers got an easy playoff win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, but one of their assistant coaches – longtime linebacker Joey Porter – reportedly was arrested Sunday night following an altercation with a police officer.

Beaver County Times reporter Chris Mueller reported that Porter was placed into the back of a police car, and a police spokesperson later confirmed to KDKA CBS Pittsburgh that Porter had been arrested.

#Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been put in the back of a cop car in the south side for an altercation with a police officer — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The incident occurred outside The Flats bar on East Carson Street #Steelers — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The police car with Porter in it just left. He was put in handcuffs. #Steelers — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The Steelers issued a statement:

Full statement from #Steelers regarding Joey Porter incident pic.twitter.com/YfRyyeZmNn — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

Porter, 39, played the first eight years of his 13-year NFL career with the Steelers. He last played in the 2011 season and has been an assistant coach with the Steelers since 2014. He was promoted to linebackers coach in 2015.

The Steelers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in next weekend’s Divisional round of the playoffs.