Steelers LB James Harrison leaves no doubt about his 2017 plans

Being bounced from the playoffs in the conference championship is never an easy pill to swallow, especially when your clock in the NFL is ticking. James Harrison, 38, has been to the promised land before, but Sunday’s loss to the Patriots prevented him from reaching his third Super Bowl.

Father Time is undefeated and always will be, but Harrison is a rare breed. Two years after retiring from the NFL, Harrison is leaving no doubt about his plans for next season.

“I’m not done,” Harrison said after the loss.

Physically, Harrison still thinks he’s in good shape despite finishing his 14th season.

“A few little dinks and bruises here and there, but other than that I feel fine,” Harrison said. “Time will heal all of that.”

At 38, Harrison is one of the oldest players in the league, but it’s not as though his play has fallen off a cliff. He had 2.5 sacks this postseason, to go along with 15 tackles. Harrison led the Steelers with five regular-season sacks despite being 15 years older than Bud Dupree, who was second on the team with 4.5.

The only surprising part of Harrison’s declaration is that he didn’t share a postgame workout video on Instagram, as he typically does.