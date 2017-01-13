Ice storm pushes back Steelers-Chiefs start time

The NFL announced that the start time of the Steelers-Chiefs playoff game has been pushed back to 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday due to inclement weather.

Winter Storm Jupiter is forecasted to bring ice storms to Kansas City on Sunday, though the weather is supposed to improve as the day goes on. The game was initially scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET—before the 4:40 p.m. Packers-Cowboys game—but will now be the final game of the Divisional Round.

The winner of Chiefs–Steelers will face either the Texans or Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 22.

