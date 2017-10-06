Steelers’ Brown gets top spot in AP’s wide receiver rankings

NEW YORK (AP) Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is tops in the AP’s rankings of the NFL’s top wide receivers.

Brown earned eight first-place votes and finished with 103 points. The voting was done by Pro Football Hall of Fame member James Lofton and 10 AP football writers.

Through four games this season he has 388 yards receiving, which is second in the NFL and only 3 yards away from leading the league.

Atlanta’s Julio Jones was in second place with 98 points. Jones received the other three first-place votes and six for second place. Odell Beckham Jr. of the Giants was third with 69 points.

