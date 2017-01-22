Steelers at Patriots live stream: How to watch

The New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 AFC Championship. Here is how to watch the AFC title bout online.

It’s championship Sunday in the NFL. Only four teams are left with aspirations to reach Super Bowl LI in Houston. The second of two conference title bouts will be the 2016 AFC Championship between the No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) and the No. 1 New England Patriots (14-2).

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sunday, Jan. 22 will be at 6:40 p.m. ET. CBS will have the national broadcast with Jim Nantz and Phil Simms in the booth. The available live stream for the AFC title bout can be found on CBSSports.com.

Pittsburgh defeated the Miami Dolphins at home and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road to have the opportunity to play for yet another trip to the Super Bowl. It would be the fourth Super Bowl appearance for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Steelers uniform and the third for head coach Mike Tomlin should Pittsburgh advance.

New England is the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs. The Patriots knocked off the Houston Texans in the divisional round. This is the sixth straight AFC Championship appearance for New England. Should the Patriots advance, it would be the seventh Super Bowl appearance for the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era in Foxborough.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Venue: Gillette Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Patriots will be laying 5.5 points at home to the Steelers in the 2016 AFC Championship Game. The associated moneylines for this game will be New England -225 and Pittsburgh +228. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 50.5 points.

This one is going to be tight. Look for both teams to pound the rock in a low-scoring thriller. Whomever has the ball last will likely reach Super Bowl 51 on a last-second made field goal.

