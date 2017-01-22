Steelers at Patriots: Highlights, recap and more

The New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 AFC Championship. Here are all the highlights, the game recap, and the final score.

The 2016 AFC Championship will feature two of the NFL’s winningest franchises. On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET, the No. 1 New England Patriots (14-2) will host the No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for the right to reach Super Bowl LI in Houston. CBS will have the national telecast with Jim Nantz and Phil Simms in the booth.

This is a rematch from earlier in the season, where the Patriots beat the Steelers at Heinz Field 27-16. However, the Steelers didn’t have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger available. Landry Jones was the starting quarterback for the Steelers that Sunday afternoon.

For New England, this is the Patriots’ sixth straight AFC Championship appearance. A win for New England would get head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady to their seventh Super Bowl.

For Pittsburgh, a win over the Patriots would get Roethlisberger to his fourth Super Bowl and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to his third. Since the 2001 NFL season, only Brady, Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning, and Joe Flacco have quarterbacked his team to the Super Bowl out of the AFC. With Brady and Roethlisberger going head-to-head on Sunday night, look for either to improve his Pro Football Hall of Fame legacy with a win.

Three Stars

LeGarrette Blount: Blount will be the back that the Patriots lean on Sunday. Look for him to have 125 rushing yards and a touchdown. Le’Veon Bell: Bell will be key in conducting the Steelers’ offense. Look for him to have 115 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tom Brady: Brady will have a so-so performance in this game, but will step up when his team needs him the most. Look for him to complete 62 percent of his passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns, and two turnovers.

Highlights

*POSTED LIVE AS THEY HAPPEN*

Next Game

The winner of the 2016 AFC Championship Game will play the winner of the 2016 NFC Championship Game in Super Bowl 51. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston will be at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 5. FOX will have the telecast.

The loser of the 2016 AFC Championship Game will be eliminated from the AFC Playoffs. Their next meaningful game will be in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season against an opponent that has yet to be determined.

