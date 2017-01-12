Steelers at Chiefs: Eric Berry, Le’Veon Bell define their teams

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, looking for their ticket to the AFC Championship Game.

Two years ago at this time, Eric Berry was battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma, uncertain if his career, and life, would continue. The cancerous mass was discovered in Berry’s chest in November 2014, ending his season. It was time to put down the football and insert the picc line.

By training camp the following year, Berry’s cancer was in remission. During his chemotherapy, he gained one pound. He suited up for all 16 regular-season games in 2015 and was named a First-Team All-Pro and NFL Comeback Player of the Year. The Chiefs then won a playoff game for the first time in 22 years, beating the Houston Texans, 30-0. Berry notched an interception. While Kansas City lost the following weekend in New England, the groundwork was laid for 2016.

This campaign has been another quality year for a franchise long on tradition but short on banners. The Chiefs won their division with a 12-4 mark, the first time they accomplished that feat since 2010. Kansas City also earned a bye in the AFC playoffs, something not done since 2003.

Berry was at the epicenter of the Chiefs’ remarkable season, despite the gnawing truth that he’s without a contract for next season. He is a constant, scoring three times this season off interceptions to accompany his unquestioned leadership. At 28 years old, Berry is wise beyond his years and has an immeasurable impact on a team nobody talks about but everybody should be acutely aware of.

Le’Veon Bell is a story of redemption, both from causes he can and can’t control. Bell, 24, lost the final 10 games of his 2015 season to torn ligaments in his knee following a brutal hit by Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. In 2016, Bell missed the first three games of the season due a second suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Since returning to the lineup in Week 4 against Kansas City, Bell has been the league’s best back. The soon-to-be free agent racked up 1,268 rushing yards on 4.9 yards per carry with seven touchdowns. He remains ever-dangerous out of the backfield on passing downs, hauling in 75 receptions for 616 yards and two scores. Bell’s torrid pace of 1,002 rushing yards over his previous seven games is Maddenesque, and the chief reason Pittsburgh could advance to the Super Bowl for the ninth time in franchise history. While Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown deserve headlines, the Steelers’ fortunes in Arrowhead largely ride on whether Bell can continue his dominance. Should Bell rise once more to the occasion, the Steelers will likely make the trip to Foxborough to battle the New England Patriots for AFC supremacy. It won’t be easy to get there, though, with Kansas City posing a much more formidable challenge than Miami. Yet, Bell is the great equalizer, and with All-Pro inside linebacker Derrick Johnson sidelined with another torn Achilles, the former Michigan State has a chance to steal the spotlight on national television.