Steelers at Chiefs: AA lounge

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional round, and this is the place to be while you are watching the game.

This is it. Kansas City has been playing all season for this moment. The Chiefs won their first AFC West title since 2010, and earned a bye week in the AFC playoffs for the first time since 2003. At 12-4, the Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL.

By the time Kansas City takes the field, the Chiefs will be one of five teams still in the running to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Should they win, they will be in the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993, back when Joe Montana and Marcus Allen were in the backfield.

TV: NBC

Time: 7: 15 p.m. CST

Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

Online: NBC Sports website (NBCSports.com)

Mobile: Verizon NFL Mobile (subscription required)

Going into the contest, Kansas City has moved to a 2.5-point favorite at home over Pittsburgh. In some places, the line was originally favoring the Steelers by that margin. In other words, much of the action has been going toward the Chiefs, even when people have to swallow a point or two.

