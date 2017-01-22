Report: Facebook encouraged Antonio Brown to live stream locker room celebration

When Antonio Brown streamed the Steelers’ locker room celebration last week on Facebook Live, he was encouraged to do so by Facebook, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports.

“Facebook actually encouraged Brown to engage in a Facebook Live session from the locker room after the game,” Florio reports, citing a league source.

Brown has a marketing deal “worth in the high six-figures,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Brown turned the camera on just after Pittsburgh’s win over the Chiefs in Kansas City. The video made waves after it captured head coach Mike Tomlin, during his postgame speech, referring to the Patriots as “those a–holes.” The video was also in violation of the NFL’s social media policy, as players are not allowed to post online until after meeting with the media.

Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger were critical of Brown’s decision to stream the celebration. Brown issued an apology on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans,” Brown said. “It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions.

“I'm sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they've had to answer questions about while we're preparing for a big game on Sunday.”

