Staff predictions for Dolphins versus Bills

The 2017 Miami Dolphins have been bucking recent team trends. Can this team be the one that breaks Miami’s four game losing streak in Buffalo? The PhinPhanatic staff make their predictions.

James Anderson

The Bills have an injury list twice the size of the Dolphins. They should not have started their RB LeSean McCoy last game as he was hurt and as a result ineffective. Now he is healthy and presents a problem but the Dolphins defense has been good how they handle top RB’s overall. On the other side of the running game the Bills are pretty bad allowing it. However the Dolphins running game has been flat. Will the Bills stick to stopping the run despite this and seeing how the Jets got burned doing so last game? Prediction: Dolphins 24 Bills 17

James Denison

The Dolphins have a tough road matchup on Christmas Eve against the ground and pound Buffalo Bills. The Bills, currently ranked first in the NFL in rushing, will look to take advantage of the Dolphins 30th ranked rush defense. The last time the Dolphins faced the Bills in Miami, the Dolphins’ defense did a good job, holding the Bills to less than 70 yards rushing. This time around, however, will be more difficult. Buffalo in December is brutal. Look for the Dolphins’ defense, focused primarily on stopping the run, to put more responsibility on the arm of Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. On offense, look for Matt Moore and the Dolphins to have a game plan similar to last week. Despite the running game struggling the last six weeks, look for the Dolphins to stay committed to attacking the Bills’ defense on the ground. More talented than the Jets, the Bills secondary poses more of a challenge to Matt Moore and the Dolphins’ passing attack. Moore must capitalize on the opportunities the Bills’ secondary gives him — because he may not get a lot. With all things considered, this may be too tough of a mismatch for the Dolphins to overcome. Prediction: Bills 24 Dolphins 16

Eric Frosbutter

The Dolphins have another cold weather game this week when they travel to Buffalo. This will be a much tougher task for Matt Moore and the team than they had against the Jets. The Bills still have a slight possibility to reach the playoffs, needing a victory over Miami in the worst way. Miami has not had much success against Buffalo in recent seasons, going 0-4 in Buffalo since 2012, and just 3-6 overall during that span. The difference for Miami this season is that they’ve found ways to win close games, and I think they’ll find a way to do it again. Combined with a Denver loss on Christmas night, the Dolphins will have officially reached the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Prediction: Dolphins 27 Bills 24

Scott Lascari

Can the Dolphins change their recent December history by going on the road to Buffalo, in December and win? The Ryan Brothers, a depleted starting lineup on all sides of the ball, and much more await the Dolphins this Christmas Eve. Buffalo will focus on the Dolphins running game and blitz Matt Moore in passing situations. On the defensive side, the Dolphins will need to keep Tyrod Taylor from scrambling and the running game from beating them. In the end, this cold weather game might come down to the kickers, and I simply lack the faith that Andrew Franks will come through in this pressure situation. Prediction: Buffalo 23 Dolphins 20

Tyler Olson

Throughout his career Ryan Tannehill has struggled both in cold weather and, more specifically, in Buffalo. Good thing for Miami (or not a good thing, however you look at it) Tannehill won’t be playing. Matt Moore showed swag last weekend throwing for four touchdowns en route to a big win over the New York Jets.

Something else to look at is the 200+ yard game Jay Ajayi had against Buffalo this season. Although Mike Pouncey is out he showed he can get the tough yards, and he’ll need to do it Saturday.

The biggest threat to Miami is LeSean McCoy and former Dolphin Mike Gillislee. If Miami can force Tyrod Taylor to throw, they give themselves a shot at clinching a wild card spot this weekend. My gut, however, says Andrew Franks could cost us here. Prediction: Bills 23 Dolphins 20

Carlton Ray

I want to believe that Matt Moore’s performance last week was sustainable, and that the Jets as a whole were still trying to win. I want to believe that the Dolphins are going to head to Buffalo, where they haven’t won since 2011. I want to believe in Santa Claus too. I’m thinking that Mario Williams has a big game against his former team on Christmas Eve. Prediction: Dolphins 20 Bills 17

Matthew Stevens

Once again the Dolphins go on the road to face a physical, run-first team but with the added headache of a dual-threat QB in Tyrod Taylor. Miami’s defense has been atrocious stopping the run (whether it’s a RB or QB) and relies on turnovers to keep the opponent’s scoring in check.

As for this week’s matchup, the key is for the Dolphins to start faster than they usually do and contain Taylor’s running on 3rd downs. This year’s team doesn’t believe in historical trends and has more to play for than the Bills. Expect a close, high-scoring game. Prediction: Dolphins 31 Bills 27

