Sports Marketing Huddle 6-Pack: Digital Super Bowl Ads, Pacific Pro Football League, AI & More

In this Sports Marketing Huddle 6-Pack, Brian Cristiano and Rob Cressy dish about Super Bowl ticket prices, will brands will go digital only for Super Bowl advertising, the viability of the Pacific Pro Football League, using AI technology to put a value on in-stadium sponsorships, plus how to improve your leadership skills and find a mentor.

Ep-132 Will Cowboys loss effect Super Bowl value? by Sports Marketing Huddle

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs and one of the consequences of the loss was a decrease in ticket price for the Super Bowl. How much? 20%. Why? Because Dallas is only 4 hours away from Houston, where the Super Bowl is being played, on top of the Cowboys already being one of the most popular teams in the NFL.

Brian Cristiano and Rob Cressy dish about what the Cowboys loss does for the value of the Super Bowl. Is there still plenty of value for advertisers who are willing to shell out big bucks in advertising? What would the ideal matchup be from a value standpoint?

At the end Brian and Rob give actionable advice on what you can implement into your business from the Cowboys loss effecting Super Bowl value.

Ep-133 Will brands go digital only for the Super Bowl? by Sports Marketing Huddle

Fox is selling digital only advertising packages for the Super Bowl for as much as $700,000 for a 30 second spot. While this is significantly cheaper than the $5 million that it would cost to run a TV ad, is it worth it to shell out this kind of coin just to be part of the Super Bowl.

Brian Cristiano and Rob Cressy dish about if buying a digital only advertising package makes sense for advertisers. Where does the value lie in Super Bowl advertising? Where is the buzz for digital Super Bowl advertising and will anyone care?

We also dish about how ESPN failed to run advertising on their digital stream of the College Football National Championship game (which was viewed by 700,000 people.) How is this possible?

At the end Brian and Rob give actionable advice on what you can implement into your business from the way Super Bowl ads are being bought and sold.

Ep-134 Pacific Pro Football League’s Viability by Sports Marketing Huddle

Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee is one of several partners who are launching the Pacific Pro Football League. The league will launch in summer of 2018 with four teams, each playing eight games, roughly 50 players on their roster. What makes this league so unique and interesting is they want to be an alternative to playing college football by paying the players (roughly $50,000), and training them to be a professional.

Brian Cristiano and Rob Cressy dish about the viability of the Pacific Pro Football league. Will there be enough attention and viewership to bring in sponsors? How long does the league need to last before it sees major progress? What is their best case scenario: a player making it to the NFL?

Kevin Cattani, sports marketing professor at the University of Dubuque, also chimes in on his thoughts from an academic standpoint (since these players will be forgoing traditional education.)

At the end Brian and Rob give actionable advice on what you can implement into your business from the Pacific Pro Football league concept.

Ep-135 Jeff Katz, GM of Sponsorships at GumGum by Sports Marketing Huddle

When brands do major sponsorships with professional sports teams, how do they quantify the value in exposure they get when their logo is seen on TV? Jeff Katz, GM of Sponsorships at GumGum, joins Brian Cristiano and Rob Cressy to talk about the various ways that AI technology is being adopted into the sports marketing business, both on the sponsorship side and on the team side. Is it possible to track brand visibility in videos across social media platforms and if so, who is benefiting the most from it?

OTR-Being A Leader by Sports Marketing Huddle

Brian and Rob speak to the students of Dubuque University’s Sports Management and Leadership classes giving some insights into the world of business. In this OTR focusing on being a leader, find out how Brian and Rob have constantly improved their leadership skills throughout their careers. Learn about the resources they have used and how there is not one definitive way in which to become a better leader.

OTR-Mentors by Sports Marketing Huddle

Brian and Rob speak to the students of Dubuque University’s Sports Management and Leadership classes giving some insights into the world of business. In this OTR focusing on the topic of Mentors, find out how Brian and Rob have utilized mentors in their own business lives.

