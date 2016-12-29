Someone actually asked the Vikings if Sunday’s game is a must-win

A reporter inside the Minnesota Vikings’ locker room on Thursday asked if this week’s game between two non-playoff teams was a must-win.

This Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears will be the final game of the 2016 NFL season for both teams. Only one more contest separates these teams from resting in the comfort of their own home while some of their colleagues continue to play and compete to make it to this year’s Super Bowl.

Despite the fact that this week’s game is basically meaningless for both the Vikings and the Bears, that did not prevent a reporter from asking Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr on Thursday if the team’s final regular season game was a must-win.

Barr did the best he could to give an answer to such an odd question.

Here’s Anthony Barr answering if Sunday’s #Vikings game is a must-win… pic.twitter.com/XxqUwLiWEO — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) December 29, 2016

“I don’t know, I’m not going to call it a must-win. I feel like all games are kind of must-wins in this business. But we want to win, that’s obvious. You can call it a must-win if you want, but I just want to win.”

Not exactly sure what the person was trying to get Barr to say on Thursday after asking him such a silly question. The reporter should be lucky the linebacker did not just laugh in his face.

Of course Barr and the rest of the Vikings want to come out of Sunday with a win over Chicago. Especially since the Bears embarrassed them on national television back on Halloween.

But a must-win game? No, not quite.

