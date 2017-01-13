Somebody torched a pile of fans’ discarded Chargers gear at team facility

Fans in San Diego gathered at the Chargers team facility on Thursday to express their displeasure with the franchise’s impending relocation to Los Angeles.

Many of them brought their team gear and left it in a heaping pile out front. One even declared himself a Raiders fan! (Don’t tell him they might be leaving California altogether.)

Raiders have a new fan. pic.twitter.com/mxAJoermJh — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) January 12, 2017

Jerseys being dumped in front of chargers facility by fans angered by the announcement the team is moving to LA. pic.twitter.com/jqf4pJgJWr — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) January 12, 2017

Then day turned to night and the giant pile of flammable material sat there, tempting fate.

Apparently the temptation proved too great and somebody set it ablaze.

Pile of #Chargers gear on fire outside of Charger Park. At least one person put in the back of a police car. #ChargersToLA pic.twitter.com/QD4zjuT7Qt — Brian Shlonsky (@10NewsBrian) January 13, 2017

After an emotional day, what's left is a pile of destroyed memories & the thoughts of Sunday's that will never be. Goodbye, #Chargers. pic.twitter.com/jXztJUIf6e — Brian Shlonsky (@10NewsBrian) January 13, 2017

Chargers protest pile of old jerseys set afire. @10News now! pic.twitter.com/NgjMpnDiPa — Steve Fiorina (@10NewsFiorina) January 13, 2017

Because of course they did.

Good luck in Los Angeles, Chargers. It’s starting off so well.

(h/t to FTW)