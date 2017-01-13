Somebody torched a pile of fans’ discarded Chargers gear at team facility

Fans in San Diego gathered at the Chargers team facility on Thursday to express their displeasure with the franchise’s impending relocation to Los Angeles.

Many of them brought their team gear and left it in a heaping pile out front. One even declared himself a Raiders fan! (Don’t tell him they might be leaving California altogether.)

Then day turned to night and the giant pile of flammable material sat there, tempting fate.

Apparently the temptation proved too great and somebody set it ablaze.

Because of course they did.

Good luck in Los Angeles, Chargers. It’s starting off so well.

(h/t to FTW)

cover

26

gallery: Furious Chargers fans vent at owner Dean Spanos on Twitter over move to LA