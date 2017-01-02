Skip Bayless: Tony Romo made a statement, but the Cowboys are better with Dak Prescott

Cowboys veteran Tony Romo played just a single series Sunday in Philadelphia in his first regular-season game since 2015, but he was nearly perfect on the drive and led the Cowboys 81 yards for their only touchdown of the game.

While some fans might be arguing that Romo’s performance was good enough to prove that he might deserve the starting job he lost due to injury, Skip Bayless argued on Monday’s episode of Undisputed that while Romo’s market value increased, the Cowboys are unquestionably Dak Prescott’s team.

“Tony Romo was trying to make a statement to Cowboy Nation and the world yesterday: ‘I go deep.’ I try to make plays downfield as opposed to our current quarterback.

Tony Romo was trying to say ‘look at what I can do, Cowboy Nation. This is what you haven’t had all year. Now maybe it’ll just be a nice little sizzle reel for somebody to get desperate enough in the offseason to trade for Tony Romo.

…. I’m sure some people were thinking back thinking, ‘you know, maybe we would be a little better with Tony…’ No. You will not be better with Tony Romo. Dak Prescott is the future and the present of the Dallas Cowboys, because Tony can make big plays… and he can make big mistakes. Dak Prescott will methodically drive [the Cowboys] down the field through two playoff games and into the Super Bowl.”