Skip Bayless: Super Bowl would be better with the Cowboys instead of the ‘boring’ Falcons

Was the NFL wishing the Dallas Cowboys advanced through the NFC to play in Super Bowl LI instead of the Cowboys? On Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debated whether the biggest game of the year could have been even better with a different matchup — and Bayless, a proud Cowboys supporter, went as far as saying the Atlanta Falcons are a “boring football team.”

“The Cowboys have always owned Houston. I’m sorry, they have. The Dallas Cowboys have always owned Texas. And the Dallas Cowboys have always owned America.

“They’re America’s most loved and most hated team. That’s why they own America’s consciousness. Its heart and soul is Cowboys because everybody has an opinion about the Cowboys. You love them, or you despise the Dallas Cowboys.

“If the Cowboys fans were here in Houston, it would feel like New Orleans Mardi Gras. That’s what this place would feel like.

“It would be crazy, because there would be 50 times the Cowboys fans here as there are Atlanta fans — no disrespect to Atlanta fans — and they would be spending 50 times the money, because that’s what they do.

“And, again, no disrespect to the Falcons. They are really, really explosive. They’ve got weapons everywhere. But they don’t have [Ezekiel Elliott], and they don’t have [Dez Bryant].

“The truth is, the Atlanta Falcons are pretty boring as a football team. All told, they’re boring. They’re not Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.

“If Jerry were here, and this were the Super Bowl with Jerry in it, he would be doing interviews from 6:00 a.m. to midnight every day. Every show we would lead with ‘Jerry Jones … he said that?!’

“I miss them, I think Houston, deep down, misses them, because the economy misses them.”