Skip Bayless: Aaron Rodgers sealed the MVP award, but he shouldn’t win it

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in an NFC North-clinching win over the Detroit Lions Sunday, bringing him to a league-leading total of 40 for the season.

Although the Packers slumped in the middle of the season, Rodgers led Green Bay to six consecutive wins to close out the year, and he put together one of his best statistical seasons. Rodgers was fourth in passing yards, ninth in completion percentage, and fourth in passer rating – but most importantly, he brought the Packers to the playoffs despite falling to 4-6 in November.

In a year with a half-dozen legitimate MVP candidates, Rogers’ sensational performance in Week 17 may have done enough to secure his third league MVP award – but Skip Bayless believes that Dallas Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott deserves the honor.

“He’s not my MVP. I’ve got Dak Prescott by a hair over Tom Brady.

What happened last night was, on the NBC telecast Al Michaels mentioned it early – I’m not ripping Al Michaels, I’m just saying – he suggested that maybe Aaron Rodgers is the MVP. And I believe the bandwagon rolled from there.

Aaron Rodgers gets more passes than he throws, and he’s gotten an all-time pass for what happened the first 10 games of this regular season, when that team fell to 4-6.

And then he got on a roll, and all I’ve heard about him was ‘he called his shot. He guaranteed…’ No. He didn’t guarantee. He didn’t predict it. He said ‘I feel like we could run the table.’”