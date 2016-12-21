Skip Bayless: Aaron Rodgers didn’t deserve to make the Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl rosters were released Tuesday, and two of the NFC’s most prolific passers were among the biggest snubs. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees, who leads the NFL in passing yardage and touchdowns, was not voted to play in Orlando, while Lions QB Matt Stafford was left off the team despite leading Detroit to a record eight fourth-quarter comebacks this year.

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers were the three QBs selected to represent the NFC – and while it’s hard to argue against Ryan or Prescott’s inclusion, Skip Bayless said on Wednesday’s episode of Undisputed that Rodgers made it in on reputation alone.

“Is it possible that Matt Stafford has performed consistently better throughout the year – especially when it counted, which is in the clutch? I think that’s a big yes over Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers made another Pro Bowl purely on reputation, that is now a fading reputation because he made it last year when he had his career-worst QBR, his career-worst completion percentage… and you still stuck him on the Pro Bowl [team]?

Most people think he won the Super Bowl like two or three years ago, believe it or not it’s been six years… Since then you’re 3-5 in the postseason including two home playoff losses. He lost two playoff games at Lambeau Field, but is he still overhyped and overrated? Yep.”