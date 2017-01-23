Six 2017 Senior Bowl prospects for the Minnesota Vikings to watch
The Reese’s Senior Bowl kicks off this week in Mobile, Alabama and the Minnesota Vikings will be watching closely as they prepare for the 2017 NFL Draft.
Considered the mecca of NFL scouting events, the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl is upon us. The highest profile collegiate prospects will compete in front of many NFL and CFL scouts in Mobile, Alabama.
Competing in multiple drills, it is an eventful week that has previously hosted football legends in Joe Namath, Walter Payton and most recently Dak Prescott.
Under the Leslie Frazier regime, the Vikings coaching staff led the North Team during the 2012 Senior Bowl. There, they found arguably the cornerstone of their defense in Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith.
The franchise has made it well-known that they pay very close attention at the Senior Bowl as they have drafted multiple participants the past three seasons (Jerick McKinnon, T.J. Clemmings, Willie Beavers, Kentrell Brothers).
Although not having much recent success with in-game participants, look for the franchise to once again target many prospects during this week’s events.
Before we go more in depth, let’s look at the rosters* for each team (via NFL.com).
North Team
Coaching Staff: Chicago Bears
Quarterbacks:
C.J. Beathard, Iowa
Sefo Liufau, Colorado
Nathan Peterman, Pittsburgh
Running Backs:
Corey Clement, Wisconsin
Kareem Hunt, Toledo
Sam Rogers (FB), Virginia Tech
De’Veon Smith, Michigan
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends:
Amara Darboh, Michigan
Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse
Zay Jones, East Carolina
Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington
Mike Roberts (TE), Toledo
Jonnu Smith (TE), Florida International
Jeremy Sprinkle (TE), Arkansas
Jamari Staples, Louisville
Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech
Offensive Linemen:
Zach Banner (OT), USC
Adam Bisnowaty (OT), Pittsburgh
Julie’n Davenport (OT), Bucknell
Dion Dawkins (OG), Temple
Dan Feeney (OG), Indiana
Kyle Fuller (C), Baylor
Dorian Johnson (OG), Pittsburgh
Jordan Morgan (OG), Kutztown
Taylor Moton (OT), Western Michigan
Tyler Orlosky (C), West Virginia
Defensive Linemen:
Tarell Basham (DE), Ohio
Ryan Glasgow (DT), Michigan
Jaleel Johnson (DT), Iowa
Larry Ogunjobi (DT), Charlotte
Isaac Rochell (DE), Notre Dame
Dawuane Smoot (DE), Illinois
Stevie Tu’ikolovatu (DT), USC
Chris Wormley (DE), Michigan
Linebackers:
Vince Biegel (OLB), Wisconsin
Ben Gedeon (ILB), Michigan
Connor Harris (ILB), Lindenwood
Harvey Langi (ILB), BYU
Carroll Phillips (OLB), Illinois
Haason Reddick (ILB), Temple
Derek Rivers (OLB), Youngstown State
Defensive Backs:
Chidobe Awuzie (CB), Colorado
Rasul Douglas (CB), West Virginia
Nate Garry (S), Nebraska
Josh Harvey-Clemons (S), Louisville
John Johnson (S), Boston College
Jourdan Lewis (CB), Michigan
Desmond King (CB), Iowa
Brendan Langley (CB), Lamar
Obi Melifonwu (S), UConn
Specialists:
Toby Baker (P), Arkansas
Zane Gonzalez (K), Arizona State
Colin Holba (LS), Louisville
South Team
Coaching Staff: Cleveland Browns
Quarterbacks:
Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee
Antonio Pipkin, Tiffin
Davis Webb, Cal
Running Backs:
Matt Dayes, North Carolina State
Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State
Freddie Stevenson (FB), Florida State
Jamaal Williams, BYU
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends:
Travin Dural, LSU
Evan Engram (TE), Ole Miss
Gerald Everett (TE), South Alabama
O.J. Howard (TE), Alabama
Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M
Fred Ross, Mississippi State
Artavis Scott, Clemson
Ryan Switzer, North Carolina
Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky
Offensive Linemen:
Isaac Asiata (OG), Utah
Jessamen Dunker (OG), Tennessee State
Antonio Garcia (OT), Troy
Danny Isidora (OG), Miami
Forrest Lamp (OT), Western Kentucky
Conor McDermott (OT), UCLA
Ethan Pocic (C), LSU
Justin Senior (OT), Mississippi State
Nico Siragusa (OG), San Diego State
Jon Toth (C), Kentucky
Defensive Linemen:
Montravius Adams (DT), Auburn
Josh Carraway (DE), TCU
Keionta Davis (DE), Chattanooga
Daeshon Hall (DE), Texas A&M
Tanoh Kpassagnon (DE), Villanova
Tanzel Smart (DT), Tulane
Dalvin Tomlinson (DT), Alabama
Eddie Vanderdoes (DT), UCLA
Carlos Watkins (DT), Clemson
Jordan Willis (DE), Kansas State
Linebackers:
Ryan Anderson (OLB), Alabama
Alex Anzalone (ILB), Florida
Ben Boulware (ILB), Clemson
Tyus Bowser (OLB), Houston
Duke Riley (ILB), LSU
Defensive Backs:
Corn Elder (CB), Miami
Justin Evans (S), Texas A&M
Johnathan Ford (S), Auburn
Rayshawn Jenkins (S), Miami
Damontae Kazee (CB), San Diego State
Ezra Robinson (CB), Tennessee State
Jordan Sterns (S), Oklahoma State
Cam Sutton (CB), Tennessee
Marquez White (CB), Florida State
Tre’Davious White (CB), LSU
Specialists:
Jake Elliott (K), Memphis
Cole Mazza (LS), Alabama
Justin Vogel (P), Miami
*Rosters have yet to be finalized at this point in time.
Senior Bowl practices are scheduled to begin Jan. 23, inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium. NFL Network and ESPN2 will broadcast live coverage, interviews and practices throughout the week. Game coverage will broadcast on the NFL Network, Jan. 28 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Forrest Lamp
Offensive Tackle/Guard, Western Kentucky
One of the biggest risers of the early draft season has been Western Kentucky left tackle Forrest Lamp. Scouts question if he can stay at tackle, but many believe he’s best suited as a guard in the NFL.
After his stellar performance against the dominant Alabama Crimson Tide defensive line, surrendering only one QB pressure. This was the performance that ignited the Lamp hype-train as he caught the eyes of the draft media.
Already receiving Zach Martin comparisons from Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller and NFL Network’s Mike Mayock, Lamp has a lot hype to live up to in Mobile.
Just got this text from a scouting friend:
"Lamp is like Zack Martin. Wait and see next week."
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 17, 2017
Being the lead advocate of the “#iLoveLamp” hashtag, the Western Kentucky standout will have a similar draft process as Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet. Both were relatively unknowns entering their final collegiate seasons.
Marpet’s rise to fame was his impressive performance during the 2015 Senior Bowl practices, resulting in becoming a second-round selection.
Lamp has an opportunity to become a first-round selection if he’s able to match the hype received by many notable draft experts.
- NFL Comparison: Ali Marpet
- Projected Draft Range: Late First-to-Early Second-Round
Antonio Garcia
Offensive Tackle, Troy
After entering bowl season as somewhat of an unknown, Garcia has seen his stock skyrocket. In what’s considered a historically weak offensive line class, the Troy left tackle clearly stands out.
What sets the first-team All-Sun Belt selection apart from many tackles in this class is his ability to pass protect.
Garcia is one of the few offensive lineman that has shown the ability to consistently shutdown pass rushers. An impressive stat, in over 900 snaps in 2016, Garcia did not allow a single sack.
LT Antonio Garcia was a four-year starter at Troy. He only gave up 5.5 sacks in 43 career games. None during his entire senior season.
— JR (@JReidDraftScout) January 21, 2017
Showing nimble feet, quick hands, and power, Garcia is a candidate that potentially will be able to step onto a roster and be a day-one starter.
In the running game, there are some flaws that are correctable with coaching, but the strength, mentality and finishing ability are already there.
Prior to the Senior Bowl, he’s projected to be anywhere from a second-to-third round selection.
Coming from a smaller school, many scouts will want to see how he matches up against some of the best competition in the country.
Offensive and defensive line one-on-one sessions will be key for Garcia.
- NFL Comparison: Terron Armstead
- Projected Draft Range: Second-Round
Kareem Hunt
Running Back, Toledo
March 11, that it is the deadline date for the Vikings to make a decision on whether to retain or release running back Adrian Peterson (assuming the two sides can’t agree on a re-structured contract).
The future Hall-of-Famer is scheduled to have an astronomical $18 million cap hit next season.
With his recent injury history, only playing in 20 games since 2014, and off-the-field question marks, the team must prepare for life after the star running back.
Luckily, the upcoming draft is loaded at running back. One prospect who has received a lot of recent attention is Toledo’s Kareem Hunt.
A perfect blend of size (5-foot-11, 225 pounds), shiftiness, and versatility, Hunt seems to be the perfect one-two punch alongside Jerick McKinnon.
Although the Vikings don’t have a first-round pick, Hunt is expected to be a top-75 selection. Perfect projected range considering they have a second-round pick and two third-round picks.
Look for Spielman to address the successor to Peterson with a mid-round selection.
- NFL Comparison: Alfred Morris
- Projected Draft Range: Late Second-to-Early Third-Round
Larry Ogunjobi
Defensive Tackle, UNC Charlotte
Despite the fifth-year option of his rookie contract already exercised, and coming off knee surgery, Floyd’s status is still unknown for 2017. His cap hit is expected to be in the neighborhood of $6.5 million.
With all of those surrounding questions, the position will be surrounded with many eyes of the Vikings brass.
The popular names in Mobile this week are Iowa’s Jaleel Johnson and Auburn’s Montravius Adams, both who are expected to be top-40 picks.
There is another name though that checks all the boxes of traits that the team looks for when scouting defensive tackles.
UNC-Charlotte’s Larry Ogunjobi is the definition of a sleeper. Listed at 6’2″, 295, he’s right in the wheelhouse of Mike Zimmer’s type of defensive tackles. Zimmer prefers his three-techniques to be smaller, and faster, with the ability to penetrate. This is evident with Tom Johnson and Sharrif Floyd.
According to Pro Football Focus, Ogunjobi posted a 13.8% run-stop percentage, which is third-best among FBS interior defensive lineman. The former Charlotte 49er will be a name to keep an eye on this week.
- NFL Comparison: Sheldon Richardson
- Projected Draft Range: Fourth-Round
Ethan Pocic
Center, LSU
Scouting offensive lineman will be a re-occurring theme for the Vikings this off-season. Arguably the weakest unit in the league, a major overhaul is needed along the front.
With offensive tackle being one of the strongest groups in free agency, expect for general manager Rick Spielman to make improvements at both guard spots and center through the draft.
A key off-season acquisition in 2016, Alex Boone signed a four-year, $26 million deal. The eighth-year veteran showed to be a capable starting left guard.
With Boone penciled in as a starter in 2017, that still leaves two spots to fill within the interior.
Joe Berger has shown to be the teams best starter, but turns 35-years-old in May. During the back-stretch of the season, Nick Easton stepped up at center, but was average.
LSU center Ethan Pocic doesn’t have the popular small, compact build like most NFL centers. Instead, he’s built like an offensive tackle (6’7″, 300). Pocic will be very intriguing for the Vikings.
A team in LSU that’s known for running the ball, Pocic excels in run blocking, but also is a technician in pass-protection as well.
Constantly creating run lanes, while also being tagged with setting the pass protection, Pocic is a prospect that should be high on the Vikings list as he provides the ability to be an immediate contributor.
- NFL Comparison: Nick Mangold
- Projected Draft Range: Second-Round
Josh Harvey-Clemons
Safety/Linebacker Hybrid, Louisville
Long, athletic and rangy – those three traits are what the Vikings scouting department seem to value the most when evaluating linebackers. With the past draft selections of Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks and the free-agent acquisition of Emmanuel Lamur, the position is the best it has been in recent memory.
With Chad Greenway expected to retire in the coming weeks, the team has a void to fill at outside linebacker. The 34-year-old veteran’s best days are behind him and it is evident. It is now time to look for an upgrade.
More from The Viking Age
- Should they stay or go? 2017 Vikings free-agents: Cordarrelle Patterson1 h ago
- Minnesota Vikings have #1 defensive touchdown of 20165h ago
- Minnesota Vikings coaches lead team to victory in East-West Shrine Game6h ago
- Minnesota Vikings 2016 rookie review: How did they do?1 d ago
- Cordarrelle Patterson feels wanted by Minnesota Vikings again1 d ago
Louisville hybrid Josh Harvey-Clemons is an interesting case. Checking every box the Vikings look for in its prospects, he has the size (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), quickness, and instincts the team covets.
Harvey-Clemons biggest battles have come off-the-field. He started his career at the University of Georgia in 2014, but after repeated marijuana offenses he was dismissed from the team.
Since transferring to Louisville, there have been no off-the-field incidents reported and the former five-star prospect turned into the focal point of the Cardinals’ defense.
What makes Harvey-Clemons intriguing is his ability to be a three-down “tweener”. Meaning that his versatility enables him to be on the field in running or passing situations.
Scheme flexible, Harvey-Clemons has a chance to improve his stock in Mobile this week in multiple drills as a safety and linebacker.
- NFL Comparison: George Iloka/Shaq Thompson
- Projected Draft Range: Fourth-Round