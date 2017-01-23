Six 2017 Senior Bowl prospects for the Minnesota Vikings to watch

The Reese’s Senior Bowl kicks off this week in Mobile, Alabama and the Minnesota Vikings will be watching closely as they prepare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Considered the mecca of NFL scouting events, the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl is upon us. The highest profile collegiate prospects will compete in front of many NFL and CFL scouts in Mobile, Alabama.

Competing in multiple drills, it is an eventful week that has previously hosted football legends in Joe Namath, Walter Payton and most recently Dak Prescott.

Under the Leslie Frazier regime, the Vikings coaching staff led the North Team during the 2012 Senior Bowl. There, they found arguably the cornerstone of their defense in Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith.

The franchise has made it well-known that they pay very close attention at the Senior Bowl as they have drafted multiple participants the past three seasons (Jerick McKinnon, T.J. Clemmings, Willie Beavers, Kentrell Brothers).

Although not having much recent success with in-game participants, look for the franchise to once again target many prospects during this week’s events.

Before we go more in depth, let’s look at the rosters* for each team (via NFL.com).

North Team Coaching Staff: Chicago Bears Quarterbacks:

C.J. Beathard, Iowa

Sefo Liufau, Colorado

Nathan Peterman, Pittsburgh Running Backs:

Corey Clement, Wisconsin

Kareem Hunt, Toledo

Sam Rogers (FB), Virginia Tech

De’Veon Smith, Michigan Wide Receivers/Tight Ends:

Amara Darboh, Michigan

Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse

Zay Jones, East Carolina

Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington

Mike Roberts (TE), Toledo

Jonnu Smith (TE), Florida International

Jeremy Sprinkle (TE), Arkansas

Jamari Staples, Louisville

Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech Offensive Linemen:

Zach Banner (OT), USC

Adam Bisnowaty (OT), Pittsburgh

Julie’n Davenport (OT), Bucknell

Dion Dawkins (OG), Temple

Dan Feeney (OG), Indiana

Kyle Fuller (C), Baylor

Dorian Johnson (OG), Pittsburgh

Jordan Morgan (OG), Kutztown

Taylor Moton (OT), Western Michigan

Tyler Orlosky (C), West Virginia Defensive Linemen:

Tarell Basham (DE), Ohio

Ryan Glasgow (DT), Michigan

Jaleel Johnson (DT), Iowa

Larry Ogunjobi (DT), Charlotte

Isaac Rochell (DE), Notre Dame

Dawuane Smoot (DE), Illinois

Stevie Tu’ikolovatu (DT), USC

Chris Wormley (DE), Michigan Linebackers:

Vince Biegel (OLB), Wisconsin

Ben Gedeon (ILB), Michigan

Connor Harris (ILB), Lindenwood

Harvey Langi (ILB), BYU

Carroll Phillips (OLB), Illinois

Haason Reddick (ILB), Temple

Derek Rivers (OLB), Youngstown State Defensive Backs:

Chidobe Awuzie (CB), Colorado

Rasul Douglas (CB), West Virginia

Nate Garry (S), Nebraska

Josh Harvey-Clemons (S), Louisville

John Johnson (S), Boston College

Jourdan Lewis (CB), Michigan

Desmond King (CB), Iowa

Brendan Langley (CB), Lamar

Obi Melifonwu (S), UConn Specialists:

Toby Baker (P), Arkansas

Zane Gonzalez (K), Arizona State

Colin Holba (LS), Louisville South Team Coaching Staff: Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks:

Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee

Antonio Pipkin, Tiffin

Davis Webb, Cal Running Backs:

Matt Dayes, North Carolina State

Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State

Freddie Stevenson (FB), Florida State

Jamaal Williams, BYU Wide Receivers/Tight Ends:

Travin Dural, LSU

Evan Engram (TE), Ole Miss

Gerald Everett (TE), South Alabama

O.J. Howard (TE), Alabama

Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M

Fred Ross, Mississippi State

Artavis Scott, Clemson

Ryan Switzer, North Carolina

Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky Offensive Linemen:

Isaac Asiata (OG), Utah

Jessamen Dunker (OG), Tennessee State

Antonio Garcia (OT), Troy

Danny Isidora (OG), Miami

Forrest Lamp (OT), Western Kentucky

Conor McDermott (OT), UCLA

Ethan Pocic (C), LSU

Justin Senior (OT), Mississippi State

Nico Siragusa (OG), San Diego State

Jon Toth (C), Kentucky Defensive Linemen:

Montravius Adams (DT), Auburn

Josh Carraway (DE), TCU

Keionta Davis (DE), Chattanooga

Daeshon Hall (DE), Texas A&M

Tanoh Kpassagnon (DE), Villanova

Tanzel Smart (DT), Tulane

Dalvin Tomlinson (DT), Alabama

Eddie Vanderdoes (DT), UCLA

Carlos Watkins (DT), Clemson

Jordan Willis (DE), Kansas State Linebackers:

Ryan Anderson (OLB), Alabama

Alex Anzalone (ILB), Florida

Ben Boulware (ILB), Clemson

Tyus Bowser (OLB), Houston

Duke Riley (ILB), LSU Defensive Backs:

Corn Elder (CB), Miami

Justin Evans (S), Texas A&M

Johnathan Ford (S), Auburn

Rayshawn Jenkins (S), Miami

Damontae Kazee (CB), San Diego State

Ezra Robinson (CB), Tennessee State

Jordan Sterns (S), Oklahoma State

Cam Sutton (CB), Tennessee

Marquez White (CB), Florida State

Tre’Davious White (CB), LSU Specialists:

Jake Elliott (K), Memphis

Cole Mazza (LS), Alabama

Justin Vogel (P), Miami

*Rosters have yet to be finalized at this point in time.

Senior Bowl practices are scheduled to begin Jan. 23, inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium. NFL Network and ESPN2 will broadcast live coverage, interviews and practices throughout the week. Game coverage will broadcast on the NFL Network, Jan. 28 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

1 Forrest Lamp Offensive Tackle/Guard, Western Kentucky

One of the biggest risers of the early draft season has been Western Kentucky left tackle Forrest Lamp. Scouts question if he can stay at tackle, but many believe he’s best suited as a guard in the NFL. After his stellar performance against the dominant Alabama Crimson Tide defensive line, surrendering only one QB pressure. This was the performance that ignited the Lamp hype-train as he caught the eyes of the draft media. Already receiving Zach Martin comparisons from Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller and NFL Network’s Mike Mayock, Lamp has a lot hype to live up to in Mobile.

Just got this text from a scouting friend: "Lamp is like Zack Martin. Wait and see next week." — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 17, 2017

Being the lead advocate of the “#iLoveLamp” hashtag, the Western Kentucky standout will have a similar draft process as Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet. Both were relatively unknowns entering their final collegiate seasons.

Marpet’s rise to fame was his impressive performance during the 2015 Senior Bowl practices, resulting in becoming a second-round selection. Lamp has an opportunity to become a first-round selection if he’s able to match the hype received by many notable draft experts.

NFL Comparison: Ali Marpet

Projected Draft Range: Late First-to-Early Second-Round

2 Antonio Garcia Offensive Tackle, Troy After entering bowl season as somewhat of an unknown, Garcia has seen his stock skyrocket. In what’s considered a historically weak offensive line class, the Troy left tackle clearly stands out. What sets the first-team All-Sun Belt selection apart from many tackles in this class is his ability to pass protect. Garcia is one of the few offensive lineman that has shown the ability to consistently shutdown pass rushers. An impressive stat, in over 900 snaps in 2016, Garcia did not allow a single sack. LT Antonio Garcia was a four-year starter at Troy. He only gave up 5.5 sacks in 43 career games. None during his entire senior season. — JR (@JReidDraftScout) January 21, 2017 Showing nimble feet, quick hands, and power, Garcia is a candidate that potentially will be able to step onto a roster and be a day-one starter. In the running game, there are some flaws that are correctable with coaching, but the strength, mentality and finishing ability are already there. Prior to the Senior Bowl, he’s projected to be anywhere from a second-to-third round selection. Coming from a smaller school, many scouts will want to see how he matches up against some of the best competition in the country. Offensive and defensive line one-on-one sessions will be key for Garcia. NFL Comparison: Terron Armstead Projected Draft Range: Second-Round Next: RB Kareem Hunt, Toledo

3 Kareem Hunt Running Back, Toledo March 11, that it is the deadline date for the Vikings to make a decision on whether to retain or release running back Adrian Peterson (assuming the two sides can’t agree on a re-structured contract). The future Hall-of-Famer is scheduled to have an astronomical $18 million cap hit next season. With his recent injury history, only playing in 20 games since 2014, and off-the-field question marks, the team must prepare for life after the star running back. Luckily, the upcoming draft is loaded at running back. One prospect who has received a lot of recent attention is Toledo’s Kareem Hunt. A perfect blend of size (5-foot-11, 225 pounds), shiftiness, and versatility, Hunt seems to be the perfect one-two punch alongside Jerick McKinnon. Although the Vikings don’t have a first-round pick, Hunt is expected to be a top-75 selection. Perfect projected range considering they have a second-round pick and two third-round picks. Look for Spielman to address the successor to Peterson with a mid-round selection. NFL Comparison: Alfred Morris Projected Draft Range: Late Second-to-Early Third-Round Next: DT Larry Ogunjobi, UNC-Charlotte

4 Larry Ogunjobi Defensive Tackle, UNC Charlotte

Heading into draft season, one of the Vikings most under-rated needs is at defensive tackle.

Sharrif Floyd has a long list of injuries, Shamar Stephen has proved to be an inconsistent backup to this point, and Tom Johnson enters the final year of his contract, while also turning 33-years-old in August.

Despite the fifth-year option of his rookie contract already exercised, and coming off knee surgery, Floyd’s status is still unknown for 2017. His cap hit is expected to be in the neighborhood of $6.5 million. With all of those surrounding questions, the position will be surrounded with many eyes of the Vikings brass. The popular names in Mobile this week are Iowa’s Jaleel Johnson and Auburn’s Montravius Adams, both who are expected to be top-40 picks. There is another name though that checks all the boxes of traits that the team looks for when scouting defensive tackles. UNC-Charlotte’s Larry Ogunjobi is the definition of a sleeper. Listed at 6’2″, 295, he’s right in the wheelhouse of Mike Zimmer’s type of defensive tackles. Zimmer prefers his three-techniques to be smaller, and faster, with the ability to penetrate. This is evident with Tom Johnson and Sharrif Floyd. According to Pro Football Focus, Ogunjobi posted a 13.8% run-stop percentage, which is third-best among FBS interior defensive lineman. The former Charlotte 49er will be a name to keep an eye on this week. NFL Comparison: Sheldon Richardson Projected Draft Range: Fourth-Round Next: C Ethan Pocic, LSU

5 Ethan Pocic Center, LSU

Scouting offensive lineman will be a re-occurring theme for the Vikings this off-season. Arguably the weakest unit in the league, a major overhaul is needed along the front. With offensive tackle being one of the strongest groups in free agency, expect for general manager Rick Spielman to make improvements at both guard spots and center through the draft. A key off-season acquisition in 2016, Alex Boone signed a four-year, $26 million deal. The eighth-year veteran showed to be a capable starting left guard. With Boone penciled in as a starter in 2017, that still leaves two spots to fill within the interior. Joe Berger has shown to be the teams best starter, but turns 35-years-old in May. During the back-stretch of the season, Nick Easton stepped up at center, but was average. LSU center Ethan Pocic doesn’t have the popular small, compact build like most NFL centers. Instead, he’s built like an offensive tackle (6’7″, 300). Pocic will be very intriguing for the Vikings. A team in LSU that’s known for running the ball, Pocic excels in run blocking, but also is a technician in pass-protection as well. Constantly creating run lanes, while also being tagged with setting the pass protection, Pocic is a prospect that should be high on the Vikings list as he provides the ability to be an immediate contributor. NFL Comparison: Nick Mangold Projected Draft Range: Second-Round Next: LB/S Josh Harvey-Clemons, Louisville

6 Josh Harvey-Clemons Safety/Linebacker Hybrid, Louisville

Long, athletic and rangy – those three traits are what the Vikings scouting department seem to value the most when evaluating linebackers. With the past draft selections of Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks and the free-agent acquisition of Emmanuel Lamur, the position is the best it has been in recent memory.

With Chad Greenway expected to retire in the coming weeks, the team has a void to fill at outside linebacker. The 34-year-old veteran’s best days are behind him and it is evident. It is now time to look for an upgrade.

Louisville hybrid Josh Harvey-Clemons is an interesting case. Checking every box the Vikings look for in its prospects, he has the size (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), quickness, and instincts the team covets.

Harvey-Clemons biggest battles have come off-the-field. He started his career at the University of Georgia in 2014, but after repeated marijuana offenses he was dismissed from the team.

Since transferring to Louisville, there have been no off-the-field incidents reported and the former five-star prospect turned into the focal point of the Cardinals’ defense.

What makes Harvey-Clemons intriguing is his ability to be a three-down “tweener”. Meaning that his versatility enables him to be on the field in running or passing situations.

Scheme flexible, Harvey-Clemons has a chance to improve his stock in Mobile this week in multiple drills as a safety and linebacker.

NFL Comparison: George Iloka/Shaq Thompson

Projected Draft Range: Fourth-Round

