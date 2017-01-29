Signing Aaron Murray would be a bad decision by the Jets

It’s no question that there are problems at the quarterback position for the New York Jets, but if they sign quarterback Aaron Murray, it would end up being a waste of money.

Rumors are popping up about the New York Jets possibly signing former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray. The Jets obviously have problems at the quarterback position, but this would not be a step in the right direction.

Murray did pretty well during his time in Georgia, throwing for 13,166 yards and 121 touchdowns in four years. Along with a good arm, Murray also had the ability to scramble when needed. In his college career, he was able to run for 396 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He also helped the Bulldogs earn four bowl game appearances, and two bowl wins (the Independence Bowl, and the Capital One Bowl). Murray was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

While his college stats look glamorous, he is not the answer for New York at the quarterback position. The Jets will already have at least two quarterbacks on the roster this offseason: Bryce Petty, and Christian Hackenberg. They should add a veteran quarterback to mentor the two, but given that Murray has had no starting playing experience in an NFL regular season, he should not be that guy.

There are plenty of other veteran quarterbacks in the market in 2017, such as Nick Foles, Mike Glennon, and Brian Hoyer. If the Jets decide to sign a veteran for that mentor position, these guys would be perfect candidates.

Murray will never be the solution for the Jets at quarterback. The big thing this team does not need is a player who in the middle of his career and has no major experience. If they made the move to sign this guy, then they would be wasting their money on a quarterback they would probably end up cutting before the regular season.

This article originally appeared on