SideLion Report Staff Picks Lions-Seahawks Playoff Game

Our Writing Staff Picks the Lions Wild Card Playoff Game.

The Lions are in the Playoffs for the second time in three years as a Wild Card team. Jim Caldwell appears to be staying on board as head coach, and despite a three-game losing streak to end the season, the Lions can win the Super Bowl with a four-game winning streak. Their last Playoff win was in the very early 1990’s. So, has our writing staff lost hope? Can the Lions go into Seattle and beat a good, but not great Seahawks team? See what each writer said in what could be our final picks of the season.

Al Stahl (10-10)

Lions-16, Seahawks-20.

The Lions have a chance to win this one if the Matthew Stafford from the first 3/4 of the season shows up. If we get the same Stafford we’ve seen over the past four weeks, the one who misses open opportunities, takes bad sacks and throws (or nearly throws) bad interceptions, then the Lions don’t stand a chance. This game simply comes down to red zone performance where I’ll take the Seahawks against the Lions’ defense rather than the other way around. Here’s to hoping I’m wrong!

Matt Urben (9-11)

Lions-22, Seahawks-28.

The big day is finally here. The Lions could have made things easier for themselves by winning even one of the last three games, but they chose to take the hard way, as they have all season. So now, it’s off to Seattle for a road Playoff game against a Super Bowl caliber team. To win this game, the Lions will need to play all four quarters as they have rarely done this season.

The Seahawks aren’t getting the attention they normally get, but their defense could cause Detroit’s reeling offensive line some problems. Former MIchican Wolverine, Frank Clark, has 10 sacks, while former Lion, Cliff Avril, has 11.5 sacks. Detroit could be without both Riley Reiff and Travis Swanson on the offensive line, which could make things tougher for Matthew Stafford. I think Detroit has a chance, but I’m not gonna pick them four straight weeks.

Ty Finch (5-13)

Lions-20, Seahawks-26.

Vegas currently has the line for this game at -8 in Seattle’s favor. The only other game with a line that high is for the upcoming matchup between the Dolphins and Steelers. And the Dolphins do not have their starting quarterback. So, expectations are low for the Lions.

But expectations have been low for this team throughout the season. The Lions weren’t supposed to win 9 games. They weren’t supposed to sweep the Vikings. They weren’t supposed to force Drew Brees into his worst game of the year. Nobody is supposed to win EIGHT games from losing positions in one season. No team in the league is supposed to be down to its 4th string running back and playing games into mid-January. The Lions have defied the odds this whole season. What’s one more game?

Personally, I don’t think it happens. I haven’t seen a Lions playoff victory in my lifetime. I don’t know what that would entail. But the Lions have a shot against the weakest Seahawks team in recent memory. Their offensive line is putrid, and their pass defense without Earl Thomas has nearly been on par with the Lions’. They are beatable. Let’s see if the Lions can take advantage

Jack Ozark (10-8)

Lions-24, Seahawks-21.

This could easily be my last chance to pick the Lions this season. So of course, I think they are going to win. Last week it was off of blind faith and the hope that maybe the Packers would somehow have a horrible game, but this week I actually believe it. The Seahawks are a decent team, but their name really makes you think they are better than they actually are. I’m sure if you go onto Twitter you’ll see Seahawks fans worried about this game as well. What they have going for them is they are at home and they have Russell Wilson, other than that this team isn’t that Seahawks team you’re thinking of. Since they lost Earl Thomas they have become a shell of themselves on defense, and that’s where the Lions need to strike.

The key in this game is going to be how angry Golden Tate is. I’m certain that he wants to beat these guys bad after leaving Seattle a few seasons ago. Since coming to Detroit fans adore him, so it’s only fair to us that he goes out there and has the game of his life against his old team in the most important game in Lions history as they hunt for that coveted playoff win. (Yikes, that sounds kind of sad.) Still, even outside and against all the odds I think the Lions can actually pull this off. Because it’s the Lions, and they love to keep us guessing.

Andria Dolan (0-2)

Lions-24, Seahawks-31.

Tough game! These two teams carry a little baggage in but ultimately the injuries and difficulties in the 3/4 defensive front of the Lions may be their demise. Seattle probably moves on to the next round because their defense can’t take no for an answer.

