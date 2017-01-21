Shrine Game: Players to Watch (Offense)

The college football post-season All-Star games start this Saturday with the East-West Shrine Game (3 PM EST, NFL Network). It’s a step down from next weekend’s Senior Bowl, but there are still plenty of players involved in this year’s game who will be drafted.

The Shrine game is mostly a showcase for day three draft picks, but there have been plenty of Shrine alums who have gone on to make an impact at the NFL level. Seventy players from last year’s game made an opening day NFL roster this year.

The Shrine game may not involve as many highly regarded prospects as the Senior Bowl, but there are plenty of players who have gone on to play key roles for NFL teams the last few years. Here is a list of players from the last three Shrine games who became solid NFL players.

NFL (2016): WR Tajae Sharp, G Joe Thuney, DT Javon Hargrave, WR Robbie Anderson, WR Geronimo Allison, LB De’Vontre Campbell, DE Dean Lowry

NFL (2015): FB Aaron Ripkowski, LB Jake Ryan, OG Mark Glowinski, WR Keith Mumphrey, CB Bobby McCain, LB Ben Heeney, DT David Parry, C Greg Mancz

NFL (2014): WR Allen Hurns, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR John Brown, WR Quincy Enunwa, LB Preston Brown, TE Crockett Gilmore, CB Andre Hal, DT Kerry Wynn, S Daniel Sorenson, CB Bene Benwikere, C Justin Britt, DT Justin Ellis, OT Terron Armstead, DB Micah Hyde, RB Christine Michael, RB Theo Riddick

The Bears have also added plenty of Shrine Bowl alums the last few years. Here is a list of past and current Bears who participated in the last three Shrine Bowls:

CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, S Deon Bush, DL Bruce Gaston, G Eric Kush, OLB David Bass, WR Cameron Meredith, CB Bryce Callahan, TE MyCole Pruitt, OT Tayo Fabuluje, CB Brock Vereen, OT Charles Leno Jr, CB Rashaad Reynolds, TE Khari Lee

With four day-three draft picks this year, the Bears will most likely add a few players from this year’s Shrine Bowl as well. Here is a list of players to watch who could be good fits for the Bears on day three of the draft:

QB Gunner Kiel, Cincinnati (6’4 | 225 | 4.87) -I’ve been a fan since he was the #1 high school quarterback recruit what seems like ten years ago. After spending time at Indiana, LSU, and Notre Dame, Kiel eventually ended up at Cincinnati and played well enough his first two seasons with the Bearcats that he would have likely been a mid-round pick (50 TDs, 24 INTs) last year.

Injuries and ineffective play cost Kiel his starting job this season, but he still has enough potential to get an invite to the Shrine Game. Here is my scouting report on Kiel last year.

Who knows what the Bears are going to do at quarterback? Kiel won’t be their first choice as a starter and probably not even their fourth choice, but Kiel has ideal physical traits for an NFL quarterback and he’s worth a flyer to see if he ever figures out the mental aspect of the position.

RB Elijah McGuire, Louisiana-Lafayette (5’11 | 220 | 4.50) – One of the best receiving backs in the draft this year with 124 career catches and an average of over 10 yards per reception. McGuire wasn’t just catching screen passes, he can run the whole NFL route tree and shows a natural ability to attack the ball on downfield passes.

He isn’t just a receiving back either; McGuire is tough between the tackles with a low pad level and forward lean that makes him a very effective short-yardage runner. He had 41 rushing TDs in three-plus seasons and is a legit red-zone weapon as both a runner and receiver. one of

McGuire is projected as a third-down back by most draft sites, but I think he’s one of the more complete backs in this year’s draft. I’ve already mentioned his receiving and short-yardage skills, but McGuire can also take the ball to the house when he gets outside. He’s been clocked anywhere from 4.4-4.5 and his power and quick feet make him difficult for defensive backs to bring down in the open field.

There isn’t much not to like about McGuire. His yards per carry has gone down from 8.4 as a freshman to 4.8 this season, but he is the heart of the Rajun Cajuns offense and the focus of defense’s game plans.

At the next level, McGuire could play all three downs or fill any specialty role. He could be a value pick on day three and an ideal complement to Jordan Howard. I think McGuire would be an upgrade over Jeremy Langford as early as 2017.

RB I’Tavius Mathers (5’11 | 197 | 4.47) – After being a rotation back at Ole Miss (189 carries in three years), Mathers transferred to MTSU and has had a dominant 2016 season. He finished the season with 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns.

Mathers finished 11th in the FBS with 1,504 rushing yards on 6.8 ypc in 2016 and also added 62 catches for 589 yards. He’s a balanced back with the ability to run between the tackles or be a third-down receiver at the next level.

He’s slightly undersized, but runs with authority and has shown the ability to both make people miss and break tackles in the open field. MTSU doesn’t play many top squads, but they did play an SEC opponent in Missouri and Mathers had one of his best games of the year with 263 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

At the NFL level, Mathers is probably best suited as a third-down back and he has the potential to excel in that role. His explosiveness through the hole, reliable hands, elusiveness in the open field, and enough toughness to run through contact, could make him a valuable weapon on passing downs.

The Bears are deep at running back, but Jeremy Langford’s disappointing season and Ka’Deem Carey’s inability to stay healthy could force the Bears to add some more depth at the position. Mathers should be available at some point on day three and could be a steal that late.

WR Austin Carr (6’1 | 200 | 4.56) – First-team All-Big10 receiver who finished 12th nationally in both receiving yards (1,196) and touchdowns (12). He was by far the Wildcats most consistent receiver with at least four catches in every game this season.

Carr has a cool story as a former walk-on, who eventually became a full scholarship player, and then a team captain this year. His off-field achievements are impressive as well; Carr has earned Academic All-Big Ten, Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, and Irving Kabiller Memorial Award for Excellence in Character, Commitment, and Community honors this year. He’s also visited East Asia as a member of Athletes in Action and has sung the national anthem twice for the NU softball team.

NU Coach Pat Fitzgerald raves about Carr’s character, saying he’s, “honored to be his coach”. He’s clearly an interesting guy off the field, but on it, Carr is one of the best slot receivers in the nation. Pro Football Focus had a statistical breakdown on why Carr was the most effective slot receiver in college football through nine games.

Carr’s pedestrian size and measurables may not be enough to get NFL team’s attention in the draft this year, but his elite production and solid character should earn him a spot on the draft’s third day.

The Bears could use a reliable slot receiver with the uncertain return of Eddie Royal and slow development of Daniel Braverman. Carr is polished enough to step into the slot and contribute as a rookie.

WR Tony Stevens, Auburn (6’4 | 204 | 4.54) – Ideal build for an outside receiver at the NFL level, but there were production issues this year at Auburn. For the year, his numbers weren’t bad (31, 487, 3) in a run-heavy offense, but he disappeared in the 2nd half of the season.

Stevens lack of production shouldn’t be too much of a negative as he was playing hurt in the second half, the Tigers don’t throw the ball much, and had an inconsistent quarterback when they did. At times, Stevens flashed legit NFL potential, just didn’t do it often enough to get drafted before the third day.

He dominated at times in Shrine Bowl practices this week, but mostly in the drills portion. He has an elite burst out of cuts, enough straight line speed to get open deep, and a good catch radius. All the tools are there for Stevens to be a solid NFL receiver with the upside for more.

In drills, Stevens looks like a day two pick at worst, but his dominance in drills and athleticism tests doesn’t always translate on the field. Stevens seems to shy away from contact and contested catch situations (alligator arms) which will drop him off some teams’ draft boards.

If Stevens can show more consistency and a willingness to take a hit to make a catch, he could end up being a steal on day three of the draft. His size, speed, acceleration, hands, and natural athleticism are NFL quality, but the mental aspect of the game is a major question mark. A strong performance in the Shrine Bowl could boost Stevens solidly into the middle of day three.

The Bears may be set on the outside if they bring back Jeffery, White is healthy, and they keep Meredith outside. That’s a lot of ifs though and it makes sense for the Bears to add some receiving talent on the outside. Stevens has the potential to be special if he can get this head in the game consistently.

WR Gabe Marks, Washington St (6’0 | 190 | 4.53) – He isn’t going to wow anyone with his measurements. Marks probably isn’t six feet tall, he looks thinner than 190, and he’s not a burner. Despite lacking any stand-out physical traits, he still ended up with 267 catches, 2,893 yards, and 35 touchdowns over the last three seasons.

Washington St’s spread offense certainly has something to do with Marks production, but he still has to get open and catch the ball. He’s consistently shown the ability to run precise routes and catch the ball away from his body. Marks has surprisingly long arms for his size, which gives him a surprising catch radius.

During Shrine Bowl practices, Marks flashed his route running skills and made opposing corners look bad all week. He’s one of the better route runners in this year’s draft and has the hands to be a reliable slot option at the next level. His lack of straight-line speed and slight frame will drop him to day three, but Marks could produce as an NFL slot receiver early in his career.

The Bears aren’t likely to bring back Eddie Royal at $5M this year with no guaranteed money. That will leave the Bears with a significant hole in the slot, though Cameron Meredith could play there if both Jeffery and White are on the field. Either way, the Bears need some depth at receiver and Marks could be a late round steal.

TE Michael Roberts, Toledo (6’4 | 259 | 4.82) – All-MAC selection who led the nation’s tight ends with 16 touchdown catches(!) this season. That’s pretty impressive for an old-school tight end who looks and moves more like a left tackle than a receiver.

Roberts makes up for his lack of speed with excellent inline blocking skills. He gets good drive off the line as a run blocker with long arms and a strong enough punch to knock defensive ends back. Roberts is a true inline tight end, which is rare these days, and could be an asset in the run game right away at the next level.

His blocking is good enough to get him drafted regardless, but Roberts has shown soft hands, a knack for finding open spots in zone schemes, and once he gets moving he’s a challenge to bring down for defensive backs.

He’s only a one-year starter, so there isn’t much tape on Roberts, but he has an impressive combination of blocking and receiving skills. Roberts overcame quite a bit to get to this level, which should boost his draft stock as well.

The Bears auditioned tight ends all season, hoping to find at least a complement to Zach Miller, if not a long-term replacement. Most of the players they brought in were receivers first and they don’t really have a tight end who can both block and catch (though Ben Braunecker has potential), which could make Roberts a priority draft target. I like him enough that I almost had the Bears selecting him in the fifth round of my first Bears mock draft.

TE Eric Saubert, Drake (6’5 | 247 | 4.72) – I barely knew anything about Saubert before the Shrine Bowl, but he’s stood out among the tight ends this week and looks like a legit NFL prospect. He was an FCS All-American this year with 56 catches, 776 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

Saubert runs like a wide receiver and has soft hands, but his blocking is a question mark. So far in Shrine Bowl practices, he’s blocked better than expected while dominating as a receiver. He lined up both inline and in the slot and got open consistently in both spots.

It may take Saubert some time to adjust to a massive increase in competition level next year, but the talent is there for him to become a three-down tight end in the NFL. Saubert can stretch the field down the seam and looks to be a smooth enough route runner to get open on intermediate routes.

Saubert has improved his draft stock solidly into the day three area and could move up farther with a strong Shrine Bowl and combine. Despite signing tight ends almost every week this year, the Bears still need talent at the position and Saubert’s upside is tempting enough to use a day three pick on.

OT Will Holden, Vanderbilt (6’7 | 313 | 5.15) – A 2nd team All-SEC left tackle who has done a solid job protecting the quarterback’s blind side in a conference full of elite pass rushers. Holden has quick feet for his size and a fast drop-step that allows him to get wide enough to neutralize speed rushers consistently. He’s also shown enough strength to move defenders in the run game, though he’s more of a zone blocker than a phone booth mauler.

Holden put up impressive stats this year with 30 pancake blocks and 16 domination blocks* and has the size, strength, and technique necessary to play on either side of the line at the next level. He’ll probably need to bulk up to be effective in the NFL, but his feet should keep him in the league for a long time.

The Bears have two solid tackles in Leno Jr and Massie, but are very thin behind them. Mike Adams was a disaster as a swing tackle and the Bears could be looking to upgrade at the position. Holden would be an ideal fit with the versatility to play either side, the feet to excel in the Bears zone blocking scheme, and the potential to eventually start in the NFL.

*I don’t know what domination block means, but I’m excited that o-linemen finally have a new stat.

OT/OG Erik Magnuson, Michigan (6’4 | 303 | 5.05) – First team All-Big10 left tackle who was a key part of the Wolverines productive running game. He’s been a reliable lineman for Michigan the last three seasons and has improved gradually every year. I don’t think he’s a left tackle at the next level but could play there in a pinch.

Magnuson is very strong (is everyone with the last name Magnuson?) and combines his power with a low pad level to drive defenders off the line of scrimmage. Run blocking is his best trait with power, technique, and a knack for finding people to block on the second level.

Magnuson’s pass blocking isn’t as sound but his longer than average arms help make up for a lack of ideal height. His feet are just a little too slow to deal with elite speed rushers off the edge. Despite lacking quickness, Magnuson performed well as a pass blocker and rarely got beat off the edge in conference play last season. It could be a different story at the NFL level.

Right tackle is probably where Magnuson ends up at the next level and he has the potential to be a good one. He may slide inside to guard as well where he could eventually be an elite level player. Tackles are harder to find obviously, so the team that drafts him will most likely try Magnuson there first.

The Bears are severely lacking in tackle depth and need to find a reliable swing tackle this offseason. It’s doubtful Magnuson could play on the left side long term but could survive there short-term while potentially being an upgrade at right tackle over Bobby Massie. If Magnuson falls to day three, the Bears should seriously consider using a fourth or fifth round pick on him.

