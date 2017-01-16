Shrine Game draft prospects for Tennessee Titans

Taking a look at which prospects the Tennessee Titans should look at this weekend.

In case you didn’t check out my last article, the Shrine Game is where Jon Robinson finds a lot of his late round draft steals for the Tennessee Titans.

To sift through some of the names, Josh Norris released his top-20 prospects at the East-West Shrine Game this weekend, which you should definitely check out here.

Here are the players at positions of note for the Tennessee Titans:

Wide receiver:



WR Austin Carr, Northwestern

WR Stacy Coley, Miami

WR Jalen Robinette, Air Force

I’m going to try to some work on the last two this week, but I am not sure how well Coley fits the Jon Robinson philosophy. 4-year starter which is good, but never really had a great year.

Robinette had a more consistent rise becoming a real big play threat in his last two years. He also has great size at 6’4.

Tight End:

TE Eric Saubert, Drake

Read that again, Saubert is from Drake (not Duke if you misread it at first). Norris touted him as someone you would find in the 3-5 rounds of the draft on any other year, but since this class is stacked at tight end he may fall down boards.

If he can shine here against good competition this will make his film a lot more credible.

Pass Rush:

EDGE Ejuan Price, Pitt

Price is a guy that Justis Mosqueda has been a big fan of, check more of that out here:

Ejuan Price of Pitt is the best EDGE there for my money. Reminds me a lot of Marcus Rush, who I was a fan of in 2015 https://t.co/16y8UjTJRI — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) January 15, 2017

Linebacker:

LB Marquel Lee, Wake Forest

LB Paul Magloire, Arizona

LB James Owualu, Notre Dame

LB Kenneth Olugbode, Colorado

According to Norris, both Owualu and Olugbode have more athletic LBs who can cover well, which is something the Tennessee Titans may be looking at in the later rounds as a sub package replacement for Sean Spence.

Defensive back:

CB Tyquwan Glass, Fresno State

CB Aarion Penton, Missouri

S Tedric Thompson, Colorado

S Xavier Woods, Louisiana Tech

The one name here to watch for me is Xavier Woods. Some guys rave about Woods because of his versatility even if it isn’t always great at everything they ask him to do.

Some people think that he can get better as a hybrid player once he gets top level coaching, Norris believes that if someone can focus his talents into a defined role he will be a good NFL player.

So, those are the names that stood out the most to Josh Norris and they are the players you should be paying attention to as the game goes on.

Are we going to see the next Tajae Sharpe or LeShaun Sims this weekend? Maybe, but don’t be that guy or girl that boos a pick on draft day because they didn’t see how good they were in a game like this.

