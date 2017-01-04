Should they stay or go? 2017 Vikings free-agents: Matt Kalil

Should the Minnesota Vikings re-sign the mediocre offensive lineman to a new contract in 2017 or let him walk and find someone new?

Hard to believe that it has already been five seasons since the Minnesota Vikings spent the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft on a young offensive tackle out of USC in Matt Kalil.

After his first season, the Vikings thought they had themselves a future Hall of Famer. Kalil was named to the Pro Bowl in 2012 and he also played a big part in helping Minnesota running back Adrian Peterson rush for over 2,000 yards during that season.

But in the four years since, the Vikings’ left tackle has yet to make another Pro Bowl roster and he is coming off a season in which he made over $11 million to play in a total of two games.

At 27-years-old, Kalil and his agent will likely be looking for a multi-year contract from Minnesota or another team this offseason. Should the Vikings find a way to keep him in town or should they let Kalil walk and find someone else to protect the backside of their quarterback in 2017?

The Vikings should keep Kalil in Minnesota:

Since he is only 27-years-old, Kalil likely has at least five more years of football left in him. Plenty of time for the offensive lineman to improve on the field if he is willing to do so.

Having spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings, he is familiar with the team’s coaching staff and what they expect from him. At least with Kalil, Minnesota knows what they will be getting when putting him out on the field as opposed to bringing in someone completely new to play left tackle.

The Vikings may also be able to save a little money by keeping Kalil in town for a few more years. Since he has not lived up to his expectations, he may be willing to agree to a contract of around $5 million per season with a bunch of incentive based bonus opportunities thrown in as well.

It is time for the Vikings to let Kalil walk:

Given that he was selected with such a high draft pick in 2012, the Vikings were banking on Kalil developing into one of the NFL’s best offensive lineman. Well that plan has not gone accordingly and Minnesota’s now left wondering if they should find a new left tackle.

The Vikings certainly have not had an amazing offensive line during the past few seasons and Kalil has been a big part of their struggles. He has allowed Minnesota’s quarterbacks to take quite the beating during his career and is lucky he has not ruined anyone’s life with the way he has played over the last four seasons.

Kalil has also suffered a number of injuries during his time with the Vikings. While this season was the very first time in which he actually had to sit out some games, Minnesota may not want to pay a guy who cannot stay on the field.

What should the Vikings do?:

If the Vikings can find a way to get Kalil to sign a team-friendly contract this offseason, he may be worth keeping around for another season or two. It is sad to say, but he could at least provide some good depth for a Minnesota offensive line that is in desperate need of some better backups.

Money aside, the Vikings best decision may be to just end their relationship with Kalil this offseason.

