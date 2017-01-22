Should they stay or go? 2017 Vikings free-agents: Cordarrelle Patterson

Should the Minnesota Vikings re-sign the up and coming wide receiver or let him try and find success elsewhere?

During the 2016 season with the Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson seemed to finally capture some of the success he experienced as a rookie with the team back in 2013. He has become known more for his kick returning abilities, but he was able to be a significant contributor for the Vikings’ offense as well this year.

He set a single-season career high with 52 catches this year and his total of 70 passing targets in 2016 were the second most he has ever had during his four-year career. His success with returning kickoffs continued as he led the NFL in average yards per kick return (31.7) for the third time in the last four seasons.

Due to Minnesota not picking up the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option last offseason, Patterson is now a free-agent and can sign with any team he desires. Even if the Vikings would like to bring him back for the 2017 season, the wide receiver might be able to land a more lucrative deal with another team.

The Vikings should keep Patterson in Minnesota:

After experiencing a bit of a re-birth in the offense this season, the Vikings should find a way to keep Patterson on the roster for at least a couple more years. His versatility alone adds an element to Minnesota’s play calling that they have not had since the departure of wide receiver Percy Harvin back in 2013.

It is also easy to dismiss his value as a kick returner, but that is not something that should be ignored. Thanks to Patterson, Minnesota average starting field position following a kickoff (26.3) was the fourth best in the NFL in 2016.

At 25-years-old, Patterson still has plenty of time to blossom into the player the Vikings had envisioned him becoming when they selected him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. A two-year contract would be ideal, but a four-year, incentive-laden deal may be something more realistic in order for Minnesota to keep the young wide receiver in town next year.

Plus, at his age and projected price tag, Patterson is a bargain compared to the kind of money some other free-agent wide receivers will be looking for this offseason. Signing players like Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, or Pierre Garçon would take away from the funds the Vikings need to use for improving the other sections of their roster this offseason.

It is time for Minnesota to let Patterson walk

After four years, the Vikings were likely hoping that Patterson’s progression as a wide receiver would be much farther along than it is right now. But he was pretty raw when he was drafted back in 2013 and a good portion of the blame has to be placed on Minnesota for thinking the pass catcher would be a short-term project.

In both 2014 and 2015, he was basically a non-factor on the offense. Whether or not that had to do with Patterson’s lack of improvement or decisions made by the coaching staff, half of his NFL career has been a bit of a waste.

Last season, his snaps on offense saw a dramatic increase and so did his final statistics as a result. Patterson seemed to put in a bit more effort into training before the start of the 2016 season. But was that due to his desire to improve or because he was in the final year of his contract and he wanted to make himself some more money in his second NFL contract?

Speaking of making more money, the receiver may be able to sign a more lucrative contract from a team other than the Vikings this offseason. A team with a boatload of cap space may be more willing to pay Patterson a little more than he is actually worth in order to get him to sign with them.

If that ends up being the case, it would be smarter for Minnesota to just let him join another team and avoid overpaying the receiver who may not even continue his progression as a pass catcher over the next few years.

What should the Vikings do?:

In terms of signing Patterson, it really depends on what the receiver wants to do rather than what Minnesota wants to do. He may have the desire to go and play for another team that would be more able to utilize his athleticism in their offense.

But his role in the Vikings’ offense seemed to actually take some sort of shape last year and he may want to continue playing for the organization that drafted him.

Based on the uncertainty of his continued development, Minnesota signing Patterson to a short-term contract or one that they can easily opt out of after a year or two would be their most ideal scenario. Overpaying the receiver to keep him in town would be a regrettable mistake by the Vikings and could end up costing a few people their jobs if it ended up not working out.

