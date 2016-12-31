Should the Jets bring back Sheldon Richardson in 2017?

The New York Jets have some tough decisions to make as they do their best to rebuild their roster for 2017. They should cut their losses now and get rid of defensive end Sheldon Richardson.

Make no mistake about it, defensive end Sheldon Richardson brings more cons than pros at this point in time. From his numerous off-the-field incidents to his lack of production where it matters most on the gridiron, it’s time the New York Jets finally part ways with him.

Considering the Jets were trying to trade Richardson last offseason and almost came close to it coming to fruition, proves they’re ready to move in a different direction. Defensive end Leonard Williams has already stepped up and proved he can be the real deal for the Jets while potentially being an anchor for years to come.

Richardson, for all the talent and potential he has, simply isn’t worth keeping around in the long-term plans of the Jets. His actions and comments to the media continue to keep his name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Jets will more than likely once again try to shop him around this offseason to hopefully get a draft pick or a player of need in return. Richardson’s value has tremendously dropped, especially as so far this season, he’s only totaled 35 tackles, zero forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks. He’s still able to at least warrant some kind of deal since he has his best productive years ahead of him.

Since the Jets defensive line is already stacked with talent, losing Richardson won’t be such a blow. The positional group shouldn’t miss a beat and quite honestly, he’s turning into a locker room cancer with how he speaks about his own teammates.

It’s one thing to feel a certain way about a teammate behind closed doors but it’s a completely other situation when Richardson says such things to the media. It’s just not good for him or the franchise and brings further embarrassment and ridicule to a team still trying to find their identity after all these years.

Overall, even if the Jets have to settle for a late round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, it’s best to rid themselves of the distractions that Richardson continues to bring. No amount of talent or potential is worth the headaches he’s brought and will more than likely continue to bring to the Jets should he stick around.

