Should the Jets bring back Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2017?

Heading into the offseason, the New York Jets have a big question mark at quarterback but should not dare entertain the thought of bringing back Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Needless to say, the experiment of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick bringing back that patented “Fitzmagic” was a failure in 2016. He was completely ineffective as a starting quarterback and quite honestly, was given way more time than he was supposed to under center. The New York Jets should have benched him sooner than later but again, Fitzpatrick completely stunk it up in his second year with the team.

For a player that held out all offseason long to get more money since he felt he was worth franchise quarterback money, his arrogance, and flat-out ignorance of reality all came back to haunt him throughout the season. Not only did he lead the NFL a few times in 2016 in interceptions, but he couldn’t do much of anything due to his lack of arm strength and consistency.

Not only was Fitzpatrick benched twice during the regular season but due to injuries to other quarterbacks on the Jets, he got a few more opportunities out of it this season. Such is the case in the Week 17 season finale against the Buffalo Bills as Fitzpatrick will be heading into the game as a starter.

Without a shadow of a doubt, this will and should be Fitzpatrick’s final game with the Jets. With a massive overhaul coming to the roster this upcoming offseason, there is no reason to bring back Fitzpatrick, especially after his holdout for more money when he didn’t truly deserve more money.

The Jets should stick with their two young quarterbacks in Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg while also finding an inexpensive veteran quarterback as an insurance policy. The truth of the matter is Fitzpatrick’s time as a Jet is rightfully coming to an end as he should be shown the door straight out of the organization at season’s end.

As a journeyman quarterback, this is nothing new for Fitzpatrick in the grand scheme of things. He’s used to going from team to team and showing signs of brilliance here and there but inconsistency will forever define him. He’ll play great one week but then throw three interceptions the following.

Fitzpatrick had an amazing season in 2015 which will go down in the history books. Unfortunately, he’s done enough to regret bringing him back in 2016 as the Jets would be wise to not dare entertain the thought to bring him back yet again. It’s best they stick with their in-house options at quarterback moving forward and continue to rebuild the team around them for a brighter future.

This article originally appeared on