Should the Jets bring back Matt Forte in 2017?

Heading into the offseason, the New York Jets have some tough decisions to make. Especially when it comes to running back Matt Forte and whether or not he’s still viable in the grand scheme of things.

Running back Matt Forte had his moments of brilliance this year with the New York Jets. When he was healthy and a part of the overall offensive gameplan, Forte delivered. He had two 100+ yard games and also two games in which he scored multiple touchdowns.

Forte’s ability to be a dual-threat out of the backfield was a nice dimension to have. Unfortunately, the overall offense of the Jets left much to the imagination. Not only were they ineffective in actually scoring touchdowns, the overall play-calling was abysmal. It’s hard to see offensive coordinator Chan Gailey return next season but regardless, the Jets should absolutely keep Forte to finish out his original two-year contract.

Signed until the end of next season, Forte, when healthy, can continue being a difference maker. So far this season, Forte has totaled 813 rushing yards, 218 rushes, and seven touchdowns. As a receiving option, Forte totaled 263 receiving yards and a touchdown. With a game left to go, it would be best to sit him and let him heal up for next year.

Considering that fellow running back Bilal Powell has also been an x-factor for the Jets these past few years, it’s important they keep their two-headed monster intact. The Jets dropped the ball this season in not utilizing Powell to his maximum potential. Hopefully, with Forte leading the charge and healthy next season, the Jets can once again go back to being an effective offense.

The power of establishing the run opens everything else up on offense. While Powell brings a great dimension, it’s important to have the veteran presence of Forte in the grand scheme of things. Despite having a reputation for being injury-prone, Forte was still effective considering just how bad the Jets offense was this year.

If the Jets had executed better and didn’t suffer so many injuries to their offensive stars, there is no telling just how much more Forte could have accomplished. It should also be noted that when he gets hot, he could easily be a catalyst to keep those chains moving.

Overall, Forte should indeed be kept by the Jets who will more than likely go through a complete overhaul this offseason. While many players and coaches are on the hot seat, hopefully, Forte is kept since he still has much to offer towards the end of his prolific career.

