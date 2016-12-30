Should the Jets bring back Darrelle Revis in 2017?

As the New York Jets prepare to make some tough decisions this upcoming offseason, it’s time they consider doing what is right for the franchise in regards to cornerback Darrelle Revis.

There is no questioning the surreal career of cornerback Darrelle Revis. A future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Revis has undoubtedly made a huge impact in the NFL. The problem is, the past doesn’t always keep anyone safe when currently, Revis has clearly lost a step with the New York Jets since his return to the franchise in 2015.

Whether it’s his nagging injuries or age finally catching up to him, it’s safe to say that Revis shouldn’t be in the long-term plans with the Jets. Not only has he been completely ineffective throughout this season, he’s not even giving 100 percent effort on every single play like he’s been known to do.

The Jets will more than likely have a complete overhaul this upcoming offseason which should involve coaches and of course, players. Since Revis is set to make $13M in 2017 with a $2M roster bonus, it might be best to head in a different direction. His $15.3M salary cap hit should he be cut is hefty but at the end of it all, players that don’t hustle or at least put in the work on the gridiron should have no place in the locker room.

It’s no secret that Revis tends to not do the little things or even basics when it comes to being a cornerback. Numerous times this year Revis has been seen not chasing down ball carriers or even doing basic fundamental tackles to do his part.

Since the defensive secondary of the Jets has been a glaring weakness, they should ask Revis for a pay cut due to his abysmal season and if not, cut him loose and focus on getting players that actually want to play hard and perform. It’s a shame since this is not how a career like his should end but at the end of it all, it’s strictly business.

The Jets need to put their best players on the field and disregard the past or hope that someone like Revis will magically bounce back in 2017. It more than likely isn’t going to happen as he’s not even at the level of a backup and who even knows if he can be an effective safety should he consider a positional change.

Overall, the Jets need to be firm in how they handle Revis and his massive contract this offseason. He doesn’t deserve the amount of money he’ll be earning and honestly, if the Jets need to flat out cut him and eat the financial losses, it might be for the best in the grand scheme of things. The Jets need defensive players that want to play with relentless aggression to do whatever it takes to win. Not a player that is looking like he’s past his prime and only here to collect a weekly paycheck.

