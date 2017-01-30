Should the Buffalo Bills Consider Signing WR Josh Gordon?

With Josh Gordon being a free agent this offseason, should the Buffalo Bills consider pursuing him?

Before you throw out your harsh comments about Josh Gordon’s past, let’s remember that plenty of our beloved Buffalo Bills‘ players have dark pasts. That doesn’t mean they don’t deserve another chance.

Sure, the Cleveland Browns have given him enough chances as is, but after checking himself into rehab at the beginning of last season he proved that he was ready to move on and work towards rebuilding a career in the NFL.

Josh Gordon broke onto the scene in 2012 when he caught 50 passes for 805 yards and 5 touchdowns in his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. He was drafted by the team in the second round of the 2012 draft.

He would have an even better sophomore season with the Browns in 2013, finishing with a whopping 87 catches for 1,646 yards and 9 touchdowns. Unfortunately, the 2014 season started a series of issues off the field for Gordon. He would only play 5 games in 2014 and was suspended for the rest after violating the team’s substance abuse policy.

The following season in 2015, Gordon would face another year-long suspension for the same offense. He would apply for reinstatement in January 2016, but was denied after failing another drug test. After being reinstated in July, it was announced he would be suspended for the first four games. A couple of months later, he released this statement:

“After careful thought and deep consideration I’ve decided that I need to step away from pursuing my return to the Browns and my football career to enter an in-patient rehabilitation facility. This is the right decision for me and one that I hope will enable me to gain full control of my life and continue on a path to reach my full potential as a person. I appreciate the support of the NFL, NFLPA, the Browns, my teammates, my agent and the community through this extremely challenging process.”

That brings us to where we are now. Apparently, the Cleveland Browns are done with Josh Gordon, meaning if he gets to play next season it will most likely be with another team. That team is probably going to be a team that will give him the opportunity to shine.

Putting aside his past, Josh Gordon has a lot of talent and now the motivation to rebuild his career in the NFL. It seems to be something he’s set his mind to do and after going through rehab, he seems to be doing “a lot better,” according to one source.

Gordon has the body and ability of Julio Jones and will make highlight plays time and time again. He would be the spark that the Buffalo Bills are looking for in a wide receiver. Not to mention, he would be playing next to Sammy Watkins, which I think would be a dynamic duo.

Obviously, the suspensions were a problem and that’s the last thing fans want in Buffalo, but it’s important to remember that Rex Ryan isn’t our coach anymore. With the coaches Sean McDermott is assembling in Buffalo, reckless antics by players will not be tolerated by any means.

McDermott simply won’t let it fly, something that always worried fans about Rex Ryan.

If Josh Gordon is looking to turn a new leaf in the NFL, joining the Buffalo Bills could be exactly where he needs to go. It would require Josh Gordon to persuade the team he’s serious this time around and if he is, it wouldn’t be that bad of a signing.

Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing a suspension-free Josh Gordon lining up opposite Sammy Watkins next season. Again, he would need to be serious about his comeback, but that would be the only thing holding me back. I feel better knowing he would fall into Sean McDermott’s hands.

Plus, I smell the New England Patriots snooping around Josh Gordon and the last thing I want to see is for Gordon to shine in New England.

Would you be willing to give Josh Gordon a chance? Leave your comments below!

This article originally appeared on