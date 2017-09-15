Shiffrin slalom rival Velez Zuzulova hurts knee in training
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) One of Mikaela Shiffrin’s expected main rivals for the Pyeongchang Olympic slalom title has injured her right knee in training.
Veronika Velez Zuzulova has posted a photo on her Facebook page of herself using crutches to walk, and says she has returned home to Slovakia.
The International Ski Federation says Velez Zuzulova suffered a suspected ACL tear while training in Argentina.
The 33-year-old racer was second to American star Shiffrin in the World Cup slalom standings last season.
Velez Zuzulova won one race at Zagreb, Croatia, and was runner-up to Shiffrin in four others.
She missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where Shiffrin won the gold medal in her specialist event, due to a torn ACL in her left knee.
The Pyeongchang Winter Games open on Feb. 9 in South Korea.
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED