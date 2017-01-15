Players, fans told to take shelter in AT&T Stadium during tornado, flood warning

Those inside of AT&T Stadium have been told to take shelter in place as the city of Arlington experiences some severe weather.

Tornado and flash flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service after the Cowboys’ Divisonal-round playoff loss to the Packers on Sunday. The tornado watch is in effect until 8:45 p.m. CT, while the flood warning ends at 11 p.m. CT. There’s no word yet on when the shelter order will be lifted.

The area is experiencing winds of around 20 mph.

Stuck inside Jerry World pic.twitter.com/7G4LEJbTv4 — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) January 16, 2017

A Shelter in Place order given in Arlington because of tornado and flash flood warnings. Players and fans cannot leave stadium — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 16, 2017

Rain is expected to let up around 3 a.m. local time, according to Weather.com.

