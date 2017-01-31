Sheldon Adelson Teaches Mark Davis a Valuable Lesson

Mark Davis thought he could get himself a stadium by being a G. But Sheldon Adelson showed him how real Gs operate.

As we all now, Oakland Raiders inheritor Mark Davis isn’t one of those multibillionaire NFL owners. He doesn’t have the greatest business acumen nor does he have the most pull in the world. All he has is the Raiders and he’s trying to use that to get what he wants.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has the team back in L.A. because he has the wherewithal to do so. He’s made billions over his lifetime with his ability to build relationships and make deals. Las Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has that skill.

And he used it to build an even bigger pile of billions than the Rams owner has. He’s at the point where he can simply throw money at his relationships to get things done. It was actually Adelson that called Davis to come to Vegas to try to make all that happen.

Davis just got turned down to move to L.A. and had no clue he could even do that. But somewhere in the mix, Davis thought it was Adelson’s great privilege to bring him to Vegas. He didn’t think that he would have to give much up in order to get a stadium.

But Adelson is worth over $30 billion for a reason and it’s not from being a sugar daddy for an NFL owner. He has made deals that bring in chunks of money for himself. The NFL may have been intimidated by that, which is why they didn’t want any part of Adelson.

So Davis decided to get gangsta with him and try make a deal with Goldman Sachs. But Goldman Sachs has done business with Adelson for years and made tons of money. So Adelson showed Davis who the real G is, withdrew and took Goldman Sachs with him.

Now, Davis is waiting for a Captain Save-a-bro that likely won’t come to save his move.

I just heard somewhere that $1 a year doesn’t go very far.

