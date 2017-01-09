Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers’ performance made Odell Beckham’s boat trip irrelevant

Immediately following the New York Giants’ road loss to the Packers Sunday, many fans and analysts predictably blamed star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who spent an off day leading up to the game on a yacht in Miami with his fellow receivers and finished his final game of the season with four receptions for just 28 yards.

Shannon Sharpe argued on Monday’s episode of Undisputed that even if Beckham had a career game, the Giants wouldn’t have been able to overcome MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers – who finished the game with 362 passing yards and four touchdowns in frigid Lambeau.

“When people say that Aaron Rodgers is great, they don’t do him justice. He’s historically great. He’s transcendent. No quarterback in the 97-year history of the NFL has possessed this man’s head, this man’s arms, this man’s legs. There’s not a throw he can’t make… rolling to his left, rolling to his right. In the pocket, changing arm angles.

…. In the last seven games – six regular-season and the one playoff – 70 percent completion, 19 touchdowns, zero interceptions.

This has nothing to do…. Odell Beckham could [gone for] 200 yards. It would have made it a more interesting ballgame, but yesterday they were not going to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.”