Several tight ends to consider in the 2017 NFL Draft

While the tight end position may not be the most obvious need for the Cleveland Browns, the team should consider adding one by way of the 2017 NFL Draft.

As the NFL Playoffs come to a close, free agency and draft preparation are about to take center stage for the Cleveland Browns. Some areas where the team desperately needs upgrades are very clear, like the quarterback position and the secondary.

Others though, such as the tight end position, won’t be analyzed to quite as an exhausting of an extent. Still, for the Browns, adding to the current roster which includes Gary Barnidge, Seth DeValve, Randall Telfer, and J.P. Holtz ought to be a priority.

The Browns struggled in the red zone in 2016, often times due to the lack of a sizable target to throw to. Plus, with the way coach Hue Jackson likes to use two-tight-end formations, adding another would be logical. As well as serving as a receiving threat, solidifying this position would enhance the power run game, which was virtually non-existent all of last season.

The Browns should be active in free agency this offseason, but this is not the best means to acquire a formidable tight end. Fortunately, this year’s draft class is loaded with tight ends who could make an immediate impact on Sundays. There are three who especially fit Cleveland’s offense, who wouldn’t be too risky for the organization to select this April.

O.J. Howard

The top ranked tight end in this year’s draft according to WalterFootball.com is O.J. Howard. With a large, 6-foot-6, 251-pound frame, Howard is built to be more of a blocking tight end. However, at Alabama, he still managed to catch 37 passes totaling 445 yards, averaging over 12 yards per reception.

In Cleveland, Howard wouldn’t be a top receiving threat by any means. Still, this aspect of his game could develop, as many similarities can be drawn from current Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay. Regardless, the run blocking Howard would provide would be a major benefit, as the Browns could have even more options when lining up with two tight ends.

Howard is projected to go late in the first round, which doesn’t work too well for Cleveland. If the former Alabama starter is still on the board for Cleveland’s second round pick (33rd overall), the Browns should consider taking the top tight end.

Jake Butt

Buckeye fans may have a little bit of a hard time with this one, which is understandable. But when evaluating tight ends in this year’s class objectively, the Browns would be foolish to overlook Jake Butt.

As a four-year starter at Michigan, Butt showed improvement over each of his first three seasons before having a slightly less productive 2016. The 6-foot-6, 248-pound tight end is more of a natural receiver, but has improved blocking during his college career, especially his pass protecting.

If the Browns are looking for another red zone target besides Barnidge and Terrelle Pryor, Butt is the perfect fit. Plus, as a player which will fall at least to the third round, Cleveland won’t have to risk one of their most coveted draft picks on the former Michigan Wolverine.

Bucky Hodges

Similar to Butt, Bucky Hodges is a tight end with receiving skills already at an NFL level. In his senior season at Virginia Tech, Hodges caught 48 passes for 691 yards. Over his four years, three of which he started, the tight end totaled almost 2,000 receiving yards.

The Browns could use Hodges in a similar way as they would use Butt, as a second receiving option in the red zone. They could also attempt to develop his blocking skills, as Hodges has the physical tools. This would, however, take some work. Hodges was not the most skilled blocker as a Hokie.

Hodges is projected to be selected late in the third round, according to some mock drafts. This makes him an option for the Browns who will quite possibly be looking toward the tight end position at this stage of the draft. Hodges and Butt should still be around for Cleveland’s pick at No. 65 overall, but the Browns may consider trading this pick in order to put themselves in a more efficient position to take one of these two tight ends.

The 2017 NFL Draft is a critical point in Cleveland’s rebuilding process. The most glaring needs on the roster may need to be dealt with first, but the Browns shouldn’t forget about the tight end position. With a draft class with such talented prospects at the position, Cleveland shouldn’t pass up this opportunity to add a complement to Barnidge who will last for years to come.

