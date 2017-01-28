Senior Bowl: TV info, rosters and rules for today’s game

The Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL will be watching closely at today’s Senior Bowl. Here is everything you need to know about the annual game.

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will get a first look at his rebuilt coaching staff this afternoon during the 2017 Senior Bowl.

The coaches have been working with members of the South roster all week during practice and receiving praise from several of the players.

“He’s always pushing his players and if you do something good he’s the first one to congratulate you,” Mississippi State wide receiver Fred Ross told The Plain Dealer, “and hearing the head coach tell you, ‘Great catch. Good job, man,’ it’s huge. It gives you a big confidence boost.

“He’s like one of the players out here and, as a player, you’re playing for a coach like that, you can go out there and play free because he’s going to be the first one to congratulate you and he’s going to be there to motivate you every step of the way.”

With the Browns coaching staff working the sidelines this afternoon and the Browns owning five of the first 65 selections in the 2017 NFL Draft, today’s game should draw more interest than usual throughout Northeast Ohio.

If you are planning to tune in, here is what you need to know about the game.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

Location: Mobile, Ala.

Stadium: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

TV Channel: NFL Network

Announcers: Paul Burmeister, Mike Mayock and Charles Davis (analyst)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio

Rosters: North and South

Rules: While the players will be on the field in full pads, there are restrictions placed on just what the coaches can do. Most notably, according to the Senior Bowl website:

Offensive personnel packages will be limited to three (3):

Other sub-packages, i.e., short yardage or goal line, are not permitted.

All blocks below the waist are prohibited.

Pass rush games are prohibited at all times. Only four rushers allowed, no 5-man pressures or blitzes from secondary permitted.

Substitution packages, i.e., dime, short-yardage or goal line packages, are not permitted at any time. However, teams are permitted to play three cornerbacks in a four-man secondary.

A nickel package may be used when the offense has three wide receivers on the field. In this case, the defense may use a four-man front with five defensive backs.

Zone and man-to-man coverage are also limited.

Player profiles: There are several players that Browns fans should keep an eye on today, including:

This article originally appeared on