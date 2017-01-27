Senior Bowl: Surprise MVPs Who Became Future NFL Stars

The NFL combine and pro days are vital parts to the predraft evaluation process, but most agree the Senior Bowl offers more benefits than either.

It’s the only opportunity teams get to see some of the best talent in a given class put through pro-like conditions from practicing to game. Over the years it hasn’t always produced stud talents but more than people realize. Usually via those voted MVP. In fact there have been several MVPs who were somewhat unknowns or lower rated prospects who showcased what they would eventually become. Here are a few names.

1958: Jim Taylor, FB, LSU

Fullbacks had a much bigger role in offenses back in the 1950s and 1960s. Even so it was still difficult for Jim Taylor to get proper respect for his abilities. Back then LSU was far from the powerhouse program it has since become. Taylor wasn’t the most prolific runner in his class from a state perspective. That meant he’d have to find a way to make a positive impression on pro coaches. Naturally the Senior Bowl made perfect sense.

Taylor made an impression alright. Indentations on the pads and helmets of several defenders. The North team had a devil of a time getting him on the ground. A hallmark of his future greatness. It looked like the South was set up for the comeback win but a 19-yard field goal missed wide. No matter. Taylor had done what he came to do. The Green Bay Packers took him in the 2nd round and he helped them win four of their next five championships from 1961 to 1966.

1978: James Lofton, WR, Stanford

Stanford wasn’t the true factor of NFL talent it is today back in the 1970s. It was a program that might produce a quality prospect every few years but rarely a future star. That began to change when Bill Walsh became the head coach. In two years he brought more credibility to that school and also helped develop the talent. Something he’d become famous for when he took over the 49ers. Chief among his best projects was a speedy receiver named James Lofton.

He was a virtual nobody in his first two years of college. Then with Walsh’s help he turned in a surprise final year with 931 yards and 12 touchdowns. That was enough to get him an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He took advantage of the opportunity in a big way. Aided by future Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams, Lofton caught nine passes in the game. It was clear nobody on the field could cover him. That performance helped catapult him to the 6th overall pick in the draft. He would go on to the Hall of Fame.

1995: Derrick Brooks, LB, Florida State

It’s really hard to believe that Derrick Brooks almost wasn’t a 1st round pick in 1995. He was the best player on the best defense in the country and coming off a national championship victory. Yet because he wasn’t a few inches taller so many evaluators were convinced he probably wouldn’t make it in the NFL. This despite putting up hundreds of tackles, five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns for a major college program against elite college competition.

Never mind the show he put on at the Senior Bowl that year. Defensive players don’t win MVP honors very often, so it was quite an accomplishment. Brooks was all over the field, making 13 tackles on the day and spearheading a defense that allowed just seven points. It’s amazing to consider when both offenses combined for 803 total yards that day. A testament to his playmaking skill that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wisely invested in a few months later.

2008: Matt Forte, RB, Tulane

Tulane has never really been a hot bed of NFL talent in years past. Still, people were intrigued by young running back Matt Forte that year. He was consistent, productive and versatile during his time there. He finished with 5,250 yards from scrimmage and 44 touchdowns. Even so he wasn’t expected to get that much attention due to what looked like a strong class of running backs that year. Only a strong Senior Bowl could change minds.

That is exactly what he did. Forte was a handful for the opposing defense the entire day. He ran for 59 yards and also caught four passes for 38 more. Not bad considering he drew limited snaps. A 13-yard reception on the final drive helped set up the winning touchdown. This performance increased the buzz on him enough to where he went in the 2nd round to the Chicago Bears. Since then he’s made two Pro Bowls and amassed 13,794 total yards from scrimmage.

2016: Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State

Of course this list couldn’t conclude without the most recent Senior Bowl hero. Dak Prescott is without question the new “Tom Brady” of the modern era. The young quarterback who did well in college but was shunned in the predraft process and became a later round draft pick. Then through a freak injury to the starter, he gets elevated to the job and plays like a Pro Bowler in his first season. One could say people should’ve seen in coming in Mobile.

Prescott tore up the Bowl last year despite only playing in one quarter. He went 7-of-10 for 61 yards and threw a five-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner. On top of that he scrambled for 14 yards on three carries. Doing it before the end of the first half was also an indicator of his ability under pressure situations. Head coach Jason Garrett, who ran the South team that year certainly didn’t forget.

This article originally appeared on